Jana Medical has secured a 76 million Saudi riyals ($20.3 million) credit facility from Riyad Bank to finance the delivery of 120 ambulances to government health entities in Saudi Arabia.

The company confirmed on Monday that the deal with the lender was signed on July 9, 2024.

The financing duration is set for two years and eight months.

The credit facility has been facilitated through Saudi’s Kafalah scheme.

Jana Medical made its debut on the Saudi Stock Exchange Parallel Market Nomu this month.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Bindu Rai)

bindu.rai@lseg.com