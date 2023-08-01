Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was one of the first hospitals to win this three-year designation outside of the United States and the first in the UAE in 2020

The hospital’s Emergency Department is among 53 winners this year all of them in the U.S.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a Mubadala Health partner, proudly announces that its Emergency Department has been awarded the prestigious Emergency Nurses Association’s (ENA) 2023 Lantern Award. This award, which is valid for three years, recognizes emergency departments that demonstrate exceptional and innovative performance in leadership, practice, education, advocacy, and research.

The Lantern Award highlights Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s accomplishments based on evidence-based practice and innovation in emergency care. The award serves as a symbol of the hospital’s commitment to quality, safety and maintaining a healthy work environment.

“We are immensely proud to receive the Lantern Award for our Emergency Department," said Dr. Jorge Guzman, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. "This prestigious honor not only highlights our dedication to delivering exceptional emergency and nursing care but also reinforces our position as a world-class hospital within the UAE and global healthcare ecosystem. It underscores our commitment to quality, safety, and continuous innovation, ensuring our patients receive the highest level of healthcare.”

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's Emergency Department is among 53 winners to be honored with this award this year. In 2020, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was one of the first hospitals to receive this award outside of the United States, demonstrating its commitment to delivering exceptional nursing care internationally.

As part of the evaluation process, the hospital was reviewed in five fundamental areas namely, leadership in practice, leadership in operations, education, advocacy, and research practice. Key clinical practice exemplars that qualified its win were focused on improving patient care and workflow efficiency through collaborative triage, timely admissions, and enhanced pain assessment and management. Some initiatives driven by the emergency department focused on receiving the best patient outcomes by reducing nursing turnover, preventing workplace stress and injuries, prioritizing patient satisfaction, and providing insightful training to nursing staff.

These innovations by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Emergency Department led to key wins such as having less than 45 minutes of door-to-IV Thrombolysis for stroke, maintaining less than 60 minutes of STEMI door-to-balloon time and taking less than 10 minutes to maintain a high-quality arrival-to-triage time. These achievements further reaffirm the hospital as the benchmark for delivering exceptional care to patients and position the UAE as a hub for life sciences. As a recipient, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi will be recognized during the Emergency Nurses Association’s annual conference in San Diego between September 21-23. For more information on this year’s Lantern Award recipients, visit: https://www.ena.org/press-room/articles/detail/2023/07/12/record-breaking-53-emergency-departments-receive-ena-lantern-award

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a Mubadala Health partner, is a multispecialty hospital on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic’s model of care, specifically designed to address a range of complex and critical care requirements unique to the Abu Dhabi population.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has the following Institutes and Departments: Heart, Vascular & Thoracic, Neurology, Digestive Disease, Eye, Respiratory, Critical Care, Oncology, Transplant, Surgical Subspecialties, Medical Subspecialties, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Imaging, Quality & Patient Safety, Clinical & Nursing, Research and Education Departments. In all, more than 50 medical and surgical specialties are represented at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The campus is also home to a stand-alone and dedicated cancer center, Fatima bint Mubarak Center. The state-of-the-art, facility provides patients with access to diagnostics and treatment options through world-class facilities across 24 clinical departments that include a range of cancer subspecialities and programs: Blood Cancers, Breast Cancers​​, Endocrine Cancers​​, Gastrointestinal Cancers​, Genitourinary Cancers​, Gynecological Cancers, Head and Neck Cancers​, Neurological Cancers, Thoracic Cancers, Ophthalmological Cancers and Soft Tissue Cancers among others.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides patients in the region direct access to world’s best healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic’s unique model of care that includes state-of-the-art amenities and world-class service standards, closer to home.

About Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org

