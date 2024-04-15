Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi brings Continuous Medical Education CME-accredited events to the region, contributing to the professional development of healthcare practitioners in complex care.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, is set to host two significant global medical summits on complex oncology care and advancements this April. The Cleveland Clinic Global Summit on Innovations in Cancer Care and Frontiers in Advanced Hepato-Biliary Cancers and Transplant Oncology will convene over 50 oncology and digestive diseases experts from Cleveland Clinic worldwide, affirming the hospital’s pivotal role as a global force in medical education and innovation.

As an Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME®) accredited hospital and provider of Continuing Medical Education (CME), Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has been at the forefront of elevating the healthcare sector in the UAE and the wider Gulf region with its complex care and innovative multidisciplinary expertise, attracting a global audience of medical educators, researchers, and clinicians.

The inaugural event, the Cleveland Clinic Global Summit on Innovations in Cancer Care, scheduled from April 19-21 at the Four Seasons Hotel, Abu Dhabi, UAE, will be led by Dr. Faek Jamali, Consultant Surgical Oncologist and Colorectal Surgeon at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. The internationally recognized, CME-accredited summit by the European Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (EACCME) will cover a diverse array of topics, including cancer screening and prevention, and updates in surgical and radiation oncology. The gathering of world-renowned oncology experts at the annual global platform will address the spike in cancer detection amongst an increasingly growing younger population, as reported by several international studies. A special session on global oncology will also put spotlight on the unique challenges and opportunities for enhancing cancer care in the Middle East.

Additionally, the event will hold its inaugural annual award ceremony to pay tribute to global champions and influencers who have demonstrated unwavering dedication to driving awareness and advancing cancer care.

The second event, Frontiers in Advanced Hepato-Biliary Cancers and Transplant Oncology, slated for April 27-28 at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, led by Dr. Cristiano Quintini, Institute Chair, General Surgery, Digestive Disease Institute, and CME accredited by Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) via Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, aims to bring together leading experts in transplant and hepatic, biliary, oncological diseases, to discuss cutting-edge interventions and innovations in the field. The event will also see the launch of the annual Resident Surgery Education Week, where residents from all around the UAE will get practical hands-on skills and guidance from world renowned surgeons, learning tips and tricks of specific surgical techniques. The program will also include career planning and life lessons that are invaluable for young surgeons.

Dr. Sawsan Abdel-Razig, the Chief Academic Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “We stand at the forefront of global collaboration and medical advancement as we host these premier global medical education events. Aligned with our leadership’s commitment to excellence in healthcare, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has been dedicated to its core mission of educating healthcare professionals and is committed to its role in advancing medical knowledge with the highest standards of quality and safety”.

Dr. Stephen Grobmyer, Chair of the Oncology Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said, “These global summits on complex oncology care is another milestone for Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi following the opening of our dedicated cancer facility, the Fatima bint Mubarak Center. By providing a platform for global thought leaders to converge, exchange ideas, and explore cutting-edge advancements, we aim not only to empower healthcare practitioners but also to catalyze transformative breakthroughs in complex oncology care that transcend borders.”

Dr. Cristiano Quintini, Chair of the Digestive Disease Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, added “We are immensely proud to host the two-day ACCME-accredited symposium on advanced hepato-biliary cancers and transplant oncology. The program features a comprehensive agenda that explores cutting-edge technologies and breakthrough surgical procedures, aimed at providing the latest advancements to support improving patient outcomes. Our expert physicians, along with globally renowned specialists, will delve into innovations in transplant care, further supporting the UAE’s efforts in organ donation and transplantation. The symposium will take place in our state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring a high-quality learning experience for all attendees.”

From the transformative role of genomics in cancer detection and treatment, to insights into industry perspectives transcending geographical boundaries, these global summits promise to redefine the trajectory of oncological care. To cap this global summit, attendees will have the opportunity to exclusively tour the first of its kind, Fatima bint Mubarak Cancer Center, modeled on Cleveland Clinic’s Taussig Cancer Center— ranked one of the top cancer facilities in the US.

With a team of renowned physicians and state-of-the-art facilities, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has remained steadfast in its commitment to pioneering excellence in healthcare in the region and beyond. Its innovative approach to care within oncology and digestive diseases amongst other specialties, enabled by cutting-edge technology, has positioned the hospital as a leader in complex care, offering patients access to cutting-edge therapies and personalized treatment plans tailored to their unique needs.

For more information and to register, visit:

Cleveland Clinic Global Summit on Innovations in Cancer Care

Frontiers in Advanced Hepato-Biliary Cancers and Transplant Oncology

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, is a multispecialty hospital on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic's model of care, specifically designed to address a range of complex and critical care requirements unique to the Abu Dhabi population. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has the following Institutes and Departments: Heart, Vascular & Thoracic, Neurology, Digestive Disease, Eye, Respiratory, Critical Care, Oncology, Transplant, Surgical Subspecialties, Medical Subspecialties, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Imaging, Quality & Patient Safety, Clinical & Nursing, Research and Education Departments. In all, more than 50 medical and surgical specialties are offered at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The campus is also home to a stand-alone and dedicated cancer center, Fatima bint Mubarak Center. The state-of-the-art, facility provides patients with access to diagnostics and treatment options through world- class facilities across 24 clinical departments that include a range of cancer subspecialties and programs: Blood Cancers, Breast Cancers, Endocrine Cancers, Gastrointestinal Cancers, Genitourinary Cancers, Gynecological Cancers, Head and Neck Cancers, Neurological Cancers, Thoracic Cancers, Ophthalmological Cancers and Soft Tissue Cancers among others.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides patients in the region with direct access to the world's best healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic's unique model of care that includes state-of-the-art amenities and world- class service standards closer to home. M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement.

