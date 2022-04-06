Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a Mubadala Health partner, has been recognized as the top hospital in the UAE in this year’s World’s Best Hospitals index, which is compiled by Newsweek and Statista Inc. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was positioned within the top 150 global hospitals in the ranking, which evaluates over 2,200 hospitals from 27 countries around the world.[1]

Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Deputy Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, said: “I would like to congratulate the entire team at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi on this achievement. It is thanks to their commitment and collective efforts that we are now recognized as one of the best hospitals in the world.”

Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., Cleveland Clinic CEO and President, said: “Ranking among the world’s best hospitals is affirmation of our caregivers’ continued commitment to providing patients with the best care anywhere. It solidifies Cleveland Clinic’s international reputation for safe, high-quality care. The world looks to Cleveland Clinic for innovative solutions to the greatest challenges in healthcare. Every location bears the unmistakable stamp of One Cleveland Clinic. This is the Cleveland Clinic way.”

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, CEO of Mubadala Health, added: “Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has always been a leader in offering quality care, education, and research, as well as a regional pioneer when it comes to healthcare innovation. Having the UAE’s number one hospital within the Mubadala Health network should be a source of pride and inspiration for all of our healthcare facilities.”

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi CEO, Jorge Guzman, M.D., said: “We are delighted to be positioned so highly on this prestigious list, a veritable who’s who of the best hospitals from around the world. The rankings are compiled by collating feedback from medical healthcare professionals and patients, relating to two key objectives of ours: to be the best employer in the healthcare sector and the most trusted provider of patient care in the UAE and the wider region. This recognition is a testament to our continuous focus and commitment to bring world-class care closer to home, to advance the UAE healthcare sector, and to always put patients first.”

The rankings are based on three data sources: online surveys of more than 80,000 medical experts from around the world; results from publicly available patient experience surveys; and medical key performance indicators, including patient safety, infection prevention measures, and doctor-to-patient ratios. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and other top hospitals were recognized for their ability to deliver high-quality patient care and conduct critical medical research despite the ongoing global pandemic.

Last year, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was awarded a ‘5 Diamonds Rating’ from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi in its healthcare quality index ‘Muashir’, which is aligned with global best practices to evaluate the quality of healthcare providers in the UAE.

For more information, or to book an appointment at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, call 800 8 CCAD (2223), visit www.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae or download the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Patient Portal App.

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, an integral part of Mubadala Health, is a multispecialty hospital on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic’s model of care, specifically designed to address a range of complex and critical care requirements unique to the Abu Dhabi population.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has the following Institutes: Heart & Vascular, Neurological, Digestive Disease, Eye, Respiratory, Critical Care, Surgical Subspecialties, Medical Subspecialties, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Imaging, Quality & Patient Safety, and Clinical & Nursing. In all, more than 40 medical and surgical specialties are represented at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The facilities at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi combine state-of-the-art amenities and world-class service standards. The hospital is a 394 (expandable to 490) bed facility, with five clinical floors, three diagnostic and treatment levels, and 13 floors of critical and acute inpatient units. It is a physician-led medical facility served by North American/European Board Certified (or equivalent) physicians. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides patients in the region direct access to the world’s best healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic’s unique model of care, reducing their need to travel abroad for treatment.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi – Al Ain began offering select medical services in December 2017. The facility is located on the Tawam Hospital Campus in Al Ain.

Visit us at www.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae

About Mubadala Health

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, and a stake in Al Meswak Dental Clinics Group. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.

Mubadala Health is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealth.

