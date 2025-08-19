As designated Center of Excellence for stroke, the hospital continues to expand access to safer, minimally invasive treatments for complex neurovascular conditions.

The hospital’s multidisciplinary team of neurological experts delivers highly specialized care using advanced imaging and catheter-based precision to reduce surgical risks and improve long-term outcomes.

Abu Dhabi: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has set a new standard in the treatment of brain aneurysms in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, adopting the first Artisse Intrasaccular Flow Modulator, a novel medical implant for wide-necked intracranial aneurysms. Designated by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi as a Centre of Excellence (CoE), this milestone underscores the hospital's position for stroke as it continues to advance medical technology and deliver world-class care for patients.

Cerebral aneurysms, or strokes, occur when a weakened area in a blood vessel wall in the brain causes a bulge or balloon-like expansion, posing significant risks if untreated, including subarachnoid hemorrhage, a type of stroke caused by bleeding in the brain. Traditionally, treating aneurysms requires invasive open surgery. However, recent advancements in minimally invasive procedures have transformed how these conditions are managed, offering safer and more effective options for patients.

The procedure begins with a minimally invasive technique where a catheter is inserted through the patient's blood vessels, typically from the groin or arm, to reach the aneurysm in the brain. Using advanced 3D imaging and angiograms, physicians can visualize and assess the aneurysm with precision. Once positioned, the unique mesh device is deployed into the aneurysm and fills it, preventing blood from entering, reducing the risk of rupture and associated complications like subarachnoid hemorrhage. This innovative technique is particularly useful for aneurysms with wide necks, which are typically challenging to treat using traditional methods. The device stays in place permanently, eliminating the need for further invasive surgery while providing long-term protection against rupture.

The procedure itself can take between two to eight hours, depending on the complexity of the aneurysm. Following the treatment, patients undergo follow-up imaging at regular intervals, typically at three and six months, to ensure the device is effectively treating the aneurysm. For the first patient treated with this device at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, follow-up imaging at three months showed successful occlusion of the aneurysm, demonstrating the promising potential of this innovative treatment.

This innovative technology marks a significant leap forward in cerebral aneurysm treatment. Unlike traditional methods that rely on multiple coils or filaments to occlude the aneurysm, this unique device uses a single, intricately designed mesh structure that effectively seals off the aneurysm, preventing blood flow and drastically reducing the risk of rupture. The adoption of the technology at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi enhances current treatment options and paves the way for future advancements in neurological care.

Dr. Fayeza Al Yafie, Executive Director of the Healthcare Quality Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: “Centers of Excellence in Abu Dhabi continue to affirm their commitment to enhancing the healthcare system by providing specialized care and utilizing the emirate’s advanced infrastructure. Abu Dhabi’s dynamic regulatory environment encourages research and innovation in the continuous development and attraction of talent, as well as cutting-edge technologies and treatments that contribute to the health and safety of community members. We congratulate Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi on this milestone and look forward to working together to position the healthcare system in the emirate among the best and most intelligent globally.”

Dr. Khalil Zahra, Staff Physician, Neurosurgery, Neurological Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: "The introduction of this novel stroke technology in our region enhances our ability to treat complex aneurysms and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to bringing the latest medical advancements to our patients. This technology, combined with our multidisciplinary approach to patient care, ensures that we continue to provide world-class treatment options for even the most challenging neurological conditions. The successful implementation of the device in its first procedure marks a new era in the treatment of cerebral aneurysms, offering our patients a safer, more efficient, and less invasive treatment option."

Dr Zahra added: “This technology serves as a springboard for further innovation in our field. Combining our experience with the new technology, we will inform future research initiatives, potentially leading to even more refined treatment methods for complex cerebrovascular conditions. Moreover, as we gather long-term data on patient outcomes, we expect to contribute valuable insights to the global neurosurgical community, further solidifying Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's position as a leader in neurological care and research in the MENA region.”

The successful implementation of the device at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a testament to the Neurological Institute’s comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to care. By bringing together experts from various specialties, including neurosurgery, interventional neuroradiology, and neurology, this collaborative model ensures that each patient receives personalized treatment plans that leverage the full potential of cutting-edge technologies.

As designated Centre of Excellence for stroke, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was chosen as the launch site for this breakthrough device. The hospital remains at the forefront of neurological care in the MENA region, continuously seeking innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. The addition of the Artisse Intrasaccular Flow Modulator device to the hospital’s treatment arsenal is yet another testament to its leadership in the field.

