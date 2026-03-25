Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has successfully completed the first Intracept™ Basivertebral Nerve (BVN) Ablation Procedure in the region, marking a significant advancement in pain management. The hospital has also been officially recognized as the first Intracept™ center in the MENA region, a milestone that reinforces the hospital’s regional leadership in innovative care.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “Introducing the Intracept™ Procedure reflects our continued commitment to innovation that drives meaningful outcomes for our patients. By integrating advanced, evidence-based solutions into our care model, we are ensuring that patients in the region benefit from the latest, most effective treatments, reinforcing Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s mission to deliver world-class care that transforms lives.”

Chronic low back pain (CLBP) is among the most common musculoskeletal conditions worldwide. Vertebrogenic pain is a significant subset of CLBP cases arising from inflammatory changes in the vertebral bones, particularly at the endplates.

The persistent pain, worsened by movements such as bending forward or prolonged sitting, often requires additional treatment options alongside physiotherapy, medications, and injections. The novel, minimally invasive Intracept™ Procedure offers new hope to patients suffering from vertebrogenic pain, providing an advanced option that supports a more sustainable approach to chronic pain management.

By enabling an earlier return to daily activities and improving physical endurance, it empowers patients to regain independence, enhance productivity, and restore quality of life. The benefits extend beyond pain relief, contributing to long-term functional recovery, emotional wellbeing, and greater confidence in managing daily life.

Dr. Reda Tolba, Division Chair, Pain Medicine, Neurological Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, the first physician with the expertise to perform the procedure in the MENA region, said, “Intracept™ offers a scientifically proven, targeted solution for vertebrogenic pain. Patients with chronic back pain often struggle with daily activities, mobility, and overall quality of life, and now we can address the root cause of their pain, providing significant relief. We are optimistic about the long-term impact this can have on improving patients’ daily lives.”

The Intracept™ Procedure targets the basivertebral nerve, which transmits pain signals from damaged vertebral endplates, using radiofrequency energy to disrupt these signals at their source. This is done under live X-ray guidance, with a minimal incision of less than one centimeter long and with no need for open surgery or spinal fusion. Patients who undergo the procedure experience rapid recovery, significant pain reduction, and improved ability to perform daily activities, with sustained benefits for years.

The introduction of the novel Intracept™ Procedure opens the door to a pain-free future for patients debilitated by vertebrogenic CLBP and further strengthens the Neurological Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's position as a destination for advanced, patient-centered neurological care. The hospital continues to invest in cutting-edge technologies and specialized training to ensure patients across the region have access to transformative solutions closer to home.

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, located on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, is a premier multispecialty hospital and an extension of Cleveland Clinic in the U.S. Purpose-built to meet the region’s complex and critical care needs, the hospital is organized into eight specialized Institutes including, Heart, Vascular & Thoracic; Neurological; Cancer; Digestive Disease; Medical Subspecialties; Integrated Surgical Subspecialties; Integrated Hospital Care; and Diagnostic, supported by key departments such as Research, Education, Quality & Patient Safety, and Nursing.

The hospital’s state-of-the-art facilities include 405 beds, that include 84 critical care beds, 26 operating rooms, royal suites, and the Fatima bint Mubarak Center, a dedicated cancer facility offering comprehensive diagnostics and advanced treatment. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is recognized for its leadership in medical innovation, integrating robotics and AI-assisted therapies and programs to enhance patient outcomes and experience.

Designated by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi as a Centre of Excellence for adult cardiac surgery, stroke, and adult multi-organ transplantation, the hospital is also an accredited research and teaching institution. It is the first in the UAE to earn accreditation from both ACGME-I and ACCME, offering residency, fellowship, undergraduate training, and Continuing Medical Education programs.

Media contact

Farah Chaaban – Farah.Chaaban@edelman.com