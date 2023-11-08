Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance research and education, two cornerstones of the hospital’s commitment to building a sustainable healthcare ecosystem in the UAE.

Under the provisions of this MoU, both Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and MBZUAI will lead research and education initiatives that will create a diverse array of opportunities, such as conducting joint research projects, establishing research groups, and developing mentorship programs for undergraduate and graduate students.

Dr. Sawsan AbdelRazig, Chief Academic Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “The signing of this MoU strengthens the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s vision to position the emirate as an advanced life sciences hub for innovation that is supported by talent, research, and technology. By harnessing the collective strengths of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and MBZUAI, we can explore the infinite application of artificial intelligence (AI) in research and education to predict and shape the healthcare model and community of the future.”

MBZUAI’s Acting Provost, Professor Timothy Baldwin, said: “We’re excited to collaborate with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to nurture and upskill professional talent and guide healthcare delivery. Healthcare is a key pillar for MBZUAI and we are advancing AI research and development in areas including diagnostics, digital twins and brain health, in addition to assisting healthcare professionals in the field and raising awareness of how AI can be applied in the sector. This collaboration presents a great opportunity to strengthen engagement and drive improvements in healthcare with AI, while also developing Abu Dhabi as a hub for AI-enabled healthcare.”

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, is a multispecialty hospital on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic’s model of care, specifically designed to address a range of complex and critical care requirements unique to the Abu Dhabi population.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has the following Institutes and Departments: Heart, Vascular & Thoracic, Neurology, Digestive Disease, Eye, Respiratory, Critical Care, Oncology, Transplant, Surgical Subspecialties, Medical Subspecialties, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Imaging, Quality & Patient Safety, Clinical & Nursing, Research and Education Departments. In all, more than 50 medical and surgical specialties are represented at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The campus is also home to a stand-alone and dedicated cancer center, Fatima bint Mubarak Center. The state-of-the-art, facility provides patients with access to diagnostics and treatment options through world-class facilities across 24 clinical departments that include a range of cancer subspecialties and programs: Blood Cancers, Breast Cancers​​, Endocrine Cancers​​, Gastrointestinal Cancers​, Genitourinary Cancers​, Gynecological Cancers, Head and Neck Cancers​, Neurological Cancers, Thoracic Cancers, Ophthalmological Cancers and Soft Tissue Cancers among others.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides patients in the region with direct access to the world’s best healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic’s unique model of care that includes state-of-the-art amenities and world-class service standards, closer to home.

M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement.

About Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI)

MBZUAI is a graduate research university focused on artificial intelligence, computer science, and digital technologies across industrial sectors. The university aims to empower students, businesses, and governments to advance artificial intelligence as a global force for positive progress. MBZUAI offers various graduate programs designed to pursue advanced, specialized knowledge and skills in artificial intelligence, including computer science, computer vision, machine learning, natural language processing, and robotics. For more information, please visit www.mbzuai.ac.ae

