Dubai, UAE – Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital in Dubai (CMC hospital Dubai) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting two eminent physicians, Dr Emile Moukheiber and Dr Paul Landenson, from Johns Hopkins Medicine International (JHMI) from 23 to 26 April and 27 to 30 April, respectively, under the auspices of the ongoing JHMI visiting physician programme.

As part of our ongoing commitment to providing world-class healthcare services and fostering collaboration with esteemed medical institutions, CMC Hospital Dubai is honoured to welcome both physicians who will bring with them a wealth of experience, expertise, and insights from their roles at JHMI, a globally renowned leader in healthcare and medical education.

Dr Emile Moukheiber is recognised for his exceptional contributions to the field of neurology with a focus on movement disorders and Parkinson’s disease. His dedication to patient care, coupled with his innovative approaches to diagnosis and treatment, has earned him widespread acclaim within the medical community.

Dr Paul Landenson, likewise, is esteemed for his groundbreaking work in endocrinology, particularly thyroid diseases. His commitment to advancing medical knowledge and improving patient outcomes underscores his invaluable contribution to the field of medicine.

During their visit to CMC Hospital Dubai, Dr Moukheiber and Dr Landenson will engage in patient treatment, knowledge-sharing sessions, collaborative discussions, and clinical exchanges with our medical team. Their presence underscores our dedication to continuously improving and developing, and innovation, and excellence in healthcare delivery.

CMC hospital Dubai’s Chairman, Abdulrahman Abdulaziz Khansaheb, said:

“We are honoured to host Dr Moukheiber and Dr Landenson from Johns Hopkins Medicine International. Their visit reflects our shared commitment to advancing medical knowledge, enhancing patient care, and driving innovation in healthcare. This reaffirms the robust partnership we share with John Hopkins Medicine International, and their involvement at CMC significantly contributes to our aspiration of positioning Dubai as a premier healthcare destination in the Middle East."

CMC hospital Dubai’s CEO, Dr Alya Saif Al Mazrouei, said:

“We are delighted to have Dr Moukheiber and Dr Landenson join us again at CMC. Their return highlights CMC’s dedication to addressing patient’s needs in all their forms and medical challenges in Dubai, and providing the highest quality of healthcare. As our medical team gains valuable insights from their expertise, it is our patients who truly benefit, receiving an exceptional medical experience.”

CMC Hospital Dubai is the only private hospital in the GCC to have a visiting physician’s program with JHMI and since signing their agreement on 9 May 2022 has hosted senior physicians across 6 fields, namely: Breast Surgery (Oncology and Reconstructive), Endocrinology (Thyroid and Parathyroid), Neurology (Movement Disorders), Orthopaedics and Joints (Shoulders, Hips, and Knees), Urology (Sexual Dysfunction, Kidney Stone Disease), and Spine Surgery.

About Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital in Dubai

Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital in Dubai is a new generation of cutting-edge hospitals anchored in Dubai Healthcare City – Phase II and part of Clemenceau Medicine International (CMI), an award-winning network of state-of-the-art hospitals and medical centers in the Middle East. The hospital builds on technological advancements, innovative treatments and superior medical expertise across a wide range of specialties to deliver patient-first healthcare excellence and elevate industry standards locally, regionally and globally.

