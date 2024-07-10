SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global market leader in conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions, today announced the appointment of FVC, a leading value-added distributor known for its expertise and excellent customer service, as its distributor for the Middle East and Africa. With more than 20 years of experience in the region, FVC has consistently delivered cutting-edge technology solutions and excellent support to businesses across the region.

“We are delighted to partner with FVC to enhance our reach and market penetration in the Middle East and Africa,” said Grifiths Zachariah, AVP- EMEAIO region at ClearOne. “FVC's strategic positioning in the UCC space, impressive reach in the enterprise market, robust distribution network, technical expertise, and well-established relationships make them the perfect partner to deliver ClearOne's innovative solutions to a broader audience. Resellers and system integrators can rely on this team to deliver quality with professionalism.”

FVC's customers will benefit from access to ClearOne’s industry-leading audio visual solutions, addressing the challenges faced in modern hybrid work and learning environments. This partnership will enhance FVC's portfolio, providing a comprehensive range of products that meet the evolving needs of their clients.

"ClearOne's renowned audio performance in the conferencing space will complement the comprehensive product portfolio carried by FVC today," said Mr. K.S. Parag, Managing Director at FVC. "We are committed to empowering our partners, vendors, and clients with cutting-edge technology that yields immediate results. By fostering true partnerships, we ensure our clients derive maximum value from their investments. Our collaboration with ClearOne will further enhance value for our partners and customers."

About FVC

FVC is a leading value-added distributor specializing in Unified Collaboration & Cybersecurity (UCC) Solutions, with a proven track record of 22 years in the Middle East. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of best-in-class products and services from world-renowned manufacturers to a network of established resellers and system integrators. FVC empowers its channel partners by providing cutting-edge technology solutions and exceptional support. This ensures their clients receive the best possible experience. With a commitment to technical expertise, training, and exceptional support, FVC positions its partners for success, enabling them to deliver superior customer experiences.

For more information, visit FVC at https://www.fvc.com/

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at https://www.clearone.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240709991468/en/

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

marketing@clearone.com