Claro®, a leading provider of real estate valuation and consulting services, announced the opening of its first headquarters in the Gulf region, located in the United Arab Emirates. This expansion is part of the company's ambitious expansion plan, which aims to meet the growing demand for real estate valuation and consulting services in regional markets and contribute to supporting the Gulf real estate market with advanced expertise and international standards.



This expansion is an extension of the company's strategy to be a trusted partner for investors and clients, by providing services and consultations based on accurate scientific foundations. It seeks to provide the best integrated real estate solutions that meet the needs of its clients and support the development of the real estate market in Egypt and the region. This is achieved by providing services based on expertise, in-depth market analysis, and full commitment to the highest international professional standards.



Claro® is a leading platform for providing integrated real estate solutions. It is the first Egyptian real estate platform to receive international accreditation, enhancing its ability to provide real estate services that meet the highest international standards. The company is committed to applying the highest levels of quality and professionalism in all its services. It is licensed by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and is the first Egyptian real estate services company to join the International Valuation Standards Council (IVSC). Thanks to these prestigious international accreditations, Claro® guarantees its clients accurate and transparent real estate valuations, helping them make sound investment decisions. The company has also successfully obtained accreditations from several local and international entities, including the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority (EFSA) and the Dubai Land Department. This expands the scope of its services and enhances its ability to provide certified real estate consultations that comply with international standards. Claro® relies on a select group of local and international accredited valuation experts and consultants to provide its advisory services, ensuring the highest levels of professionalism and accuracy in everything it offers. Claro® has created a comprehensive suite of smart technology tools and services specifically designed for real estate developers, brokers, investors, and clients. This suite enables them to improve their marketing and sales strategies through an integrated package of advanced market analysis services, various value reports, and advertising performance optimization tools. This contributes to increasing the efficiency of the real estate market and providing informed investment opportunities. Claro® also provides an integrated system of certified, knowledge- and technology-based services to determine the fair market value of real estate assets, analyze the market conditions in a specific area, and determine the most appropriate decision to buy or sell. Among these services is "fair value," where Claro® focuses on providing accurate and fair real estate valuations based on scientific foundations and internationally recognized standards. This value reflects the appropriate situation of the real estate market, giving clients confidence in their decision-making. In addition to the Value Map, the company has created a smart tool that allows users to view real estate prices in various regions and governorates, along with a detailed analysis of the price per square meter for residential and commercial properties. This tool is supported by dynamic market indicators and an advanced filtering system, helping sellers, buyers, and investors make decisions based on accurate data.



In the same context, the company has developed the "Claro Clock," an advanced analytical tool designed to determine the life cycle of real estate areas. It classifies areas into stages such as "emergence," "growth," "acceleration," "stability," "decline," and "renewal." The "Claro Clock" provides clear and simplified insights that help users make buying or selling decisions based on the market conditions in each area. Claro® also relies on artificial intelligence technologies to analyze real estate, economic, and social data, providing accurate investment recommendations based on scientific criteria to reduce potential risks.