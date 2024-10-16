Doha, Qatar: Cityscape Qatar, the nation's premier real estate event drew to a close marked by high energy and sense of optimism, as attendees explored the latest developments shaping Qatar's real estate landscape. The event is held under the patronage of HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

On day 3, Barwa Real Estate announced that it had fully sold out its Phase 1 units at Barwa Hills. Furthermore, the leading developer also announced that they have signed a long-term Concession Agreement to provide District Cooling Services at The Commercial Avenue for a duration of 20 years.

Reflecting on the event, Cityscape Qatar proved to be a resounding success, with exhibitors reporting strong engagement and significant interest from both local and international investors. The three-day event facilitated numerous investment deals and generated considerable enthusiasm for the Qatari real estate market. Exhibitor feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing eagerness to participate in next year's edition.

"Day 3 of Cityscape Qatar 2024 represented the culmination of our industry's collective vision for the future," said Alexander Heuff, Exhibition Director of Cityscape Qatar. "The discussions and deals that took place, particularly those focussed on sustainability and the incorporation of AI into modern real estate projects, have the potential to reshape investment strategies for years to come.”

“This shift is driven by a growing awareness of the impact of real estate on the environment and the evolving expectations of consumers and investors who are increasingly prioritising sustainable and innovative solutions. It's clear that embracing technologies like AI, not only to achieve sustainability goals but also to enhance efficiency and optimise design, is no longer optional, but essential for success in this new era of real estate," he added.

“We are very proud of the interest and participation of the government of Qatar and the local community in the event. Their support reflects their dedication to progressing the real estate industry in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the global sustainability goals. We are also excited that Cityscape Qatar gets to be the platform that brings all the stakeholders together to support such importance objectives. We look forward to next year’s event and far more successes and growth,” he concluded.

Cityscape Qatar was proudly supported by Qetaifan Projects Cityscape Qatar’s platinum sponsor and United Development Company (UDC) - Cityscape Qatar’s official registration partner. Both partners showcased their latest projects and large-scale announcements this year.

Cityscape Qatar hosted exhibitors from several countries around world, including Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, who showcased their latest projects and offerings.

Thank you to all visitors for joining Cityscape at the region's most influential real estate event.

For more information about Cityscape Qatar and future events, please visit cityscapeqatar.com.

For Media Enquiries, please contact:

Abuzar Iqbal, PR Manager, MUSE: abuzar.iqbal@the-muse.co

About Cityscape Qatar:

Cityscape Qatar is the country's leading real estate event, bringing together industry professionals, investors, and homebuyers to explore the latest developments and trends in the real estate market. With a legacy spanning 12 years, the event features a wide range of exhibitors, including top developers and service providers, and offers valuable networking opportunities, insightful discussions, and a showcase of premier properties. Cityscape Qatar is an essential platform for those looking to invest in Qatar's dynamic real estate sector, providing a comprehensive view of market opportunities and innovations.