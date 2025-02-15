Kazakhstani companies will be responsible for 60% of the total project scope, which will be managed, implemented and resourced with a local Kazakhstan-based workforce.

Astana, Kazakhstan – Presight, a leading global big data analytics and applied intelligence company, has signed a USD $190 million, six-year agreement with the Akimat (municipal government) of the City of Astana to deploy an AI-powered smart city project to digitize urban infrastructure, enhance traffic management, and modernize public services.

The Astana smart city project will deliver community-wide benefits from reduced traffic and congestion to faster emergency response times. The AI-powered nation-building project is designed to enhance Astana’s liveability, sustainability, citizen services, and digital transformation agenda. It will see the introduction of sensors and IoT-enabled infrastructure to create a digital twin of the city, which will improve liveability, safety and community wellbeing.

Kazakhstani companies will be responsible for 60 percent of the total project scope of the smart city project, ensuring that jobs, in-country value creation and investment remains in Kazakhstan.

The smart city project closely follows other major announcements for Presight in Kazakhstan. In 2024, the Kazakhstan Ministry of Digital Development, in collaboration with Samruk-Kazyna, the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Kazakhstan, appointed Presight to develop a state-of-the-art AI supercomputer and data center cluster to enable the country’s digital transformation initiatives.

In 2023, Presight also partnered with Astana Hub, the largest international technology park for IT startups in Central Asia, to power venture financing deals for startups.

To complement the Astana smart city project and Presight’s other nation-building initiatives in Kazakhstan, Presight today also announced the expansion of its Astana office to better service in-country projects as it grows operations in Kazakhstan and the wider Central Asia region.

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, commented:

“We congratulate the City of Astana for being a global leader in the adoption of world-leading AI for smart city applications. The Astana smart city project aims to develop an ecosystem powered by AI-driven video analytics, enhancing urban management, traffic optimization, and public safety. By integrating advanced monitoring infrastructure and intelligent vision systems, the initiative will provide real-time insights to improve city operations and situational awareness.

“A key component includes AI-powered traffic management solutions designed to enhance road safety and streamline mobility. Additionally, existing visual data sources will be unified into a real-time digital twin of the city, enabling predictive analytics and faster response times to incidents. This initiative underscores a commitment to leverage AI and data-driven solutions for more efficient, secure, and sustainable urban development.”

Through the responsible and ethical implementation of AI-driven solutions, citizens of Astana will experience improved public services, digitized infrastructure, enhanced healthcare access, and safer, more efficient urban environments​.

Presight is committed to developing AI solutions that enhance communities while upholding privacy and security. This project aligns with the City of Astana’s digital transformation goals and ensures AI is used ethically and transparently to deliver tangible benefits to citizens​.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi based G42 as its majority shareholder and is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by GenAI. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of GenAI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied AI to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

