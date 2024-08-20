Cairo: City Edge Developments, the largest real estate developer in New Alamein City, has announced the commencement of unit handovers in the North Edge Towers, North Edge Cabanas, The Gate Towers, Mazarine Villas, and Downtown projects in New Alamein City. This milestone underscores City Edge’s commitment to delivering units to customers within the planned timelines.

The announcement was made during a press conference held on Saturday at the North Square Mall in New Alamein City. The event was attended by H.E. Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and H.E. Engineer Sherif El-Sherbiny, Minister of Housing. Also present were Mr. Mohamed El-Dahan, CEO of City Edge Developments, and Engineer Tamer Nasser, Chief Operating Officer of City Edge. Engineer Amin Ghoneim, Vice President of the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA), and Engineer Ahmed Ibrahim, Head of New Alamein City Authority, were in attendance as well. A number of journalists and media representatives covered the event.

Highlighting the Ministry of Housing and the New Urban Communities Authority's (NUCA) commitment to delivering the highest quality standards, this event underscores the role of City Edge Developments as the real estate arm of these entities. The company is responsible for the marketing, sales, handover, and management of major residential, touristic, and commercial projects in New Alamein City. These efforts align with the government’s plans to develop the northwest coast, accommodating Egypt’s growing population and creating a world-class tourist destination overlooking some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, thereby reinforcing confidence and commitment to project delivery timelines.

Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, Engineer Sherif El-Sherbiny, handed over the contracts for several units to their owners in North Edge Towers, North Edge Cabanas, The Gate Towers, Mazarine Villas, and Downtown projects in New Alamein City.

“City Edge Developments is making steady progress in developing more residential, touristic, and commercial projects in New Alamein City, and plans to deliver more units to customers in the coming period.” Remarked Mr. Mohamed El-Dahan, CEO of City Edge Developments. Additionally, he praised the government's efforts in completing large-scale urban projects that cater to local demand and contribute to increasing real estate exports.