Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Money, part of the Beyon Group and a leading provider of retail fintech solutions, and City Centre Bahrain, a popular lifestyle and shopping destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain have announced a strategic partnership to introduce new Mall Gift Cards delivering seamless payment experiences across all outlets within the mall, while also enabling personalised offers to boost customer engagement.

Roberto Mancone, CEO of Beyon Money, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with City Centre Bahrain to support the introduction of innovative retail fintech solutions that elevate the shopping experience at the mall. This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering businesses with value-added services that cater to evolving consumer needs."

City Centre Bahrain Mall Director Duaij Al Rumaihi commented on the new partnership, saying: “We are delighted to partner with Beyon Money to enhance our state-of-the-art payment solutions to our visitors. City Centre Bahrain is dedicated to setting new standards in retail innovation and customer service. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to offering our shoppers the best possible experience. We look forward to introducing even more digital solutions in the near future that will further augment convenience and personalisation for our valued customers.”

City Centre Bahrain is moving forward with digital transformation and innovation within its ecosystem and leveraging Beyon Money’s expertise is an important step in this direction. As Bahrain’s retail landscape continues to evolve, collaborations like this pave the way for enriched convenience, choice, and satisfaction for all stakeholders.

About Beyon Money

Beyon Money, part of the Beyon Group, is a financial super app based in the Kingdom of Bahrain. With Beyon Money, you have access to a suite of financial services and offerings, from prepaid cards with worldwide acceptance and unparalleled benefits, to global remittance services at the most competitive rates and secure modes of delivery. With its Flexi Invest offering Beyon Money customers earn profits on their cash balances with no limit restrictions.

Beyon Money is a one-stop destination for managing all your money seamlessly, securely and transparently.

www.beyonmoney.com

About City Centre Bahrain

City Centre Bahrain is the largest shopping, leisure and entertainment destination in Bahrain, attracting more than 14 million visitors annually. Spread across more than 158,000sqm of retail space, City Centre Bahrain offers an international mix of more than 340 exclusive brands including 60 dining outlets, with major stores such as the Kingdom’s largest Carrefour hypermarket, Saks Fifth Avenue, Debenhams, Centrepoint and Home Centre. The mall’s integrated family leisure offer includes a 20-screen VOX Cinema, and a Magic Planet. The mall is also adjoined by two premium hotels, the 5-star Westin Hotel City Centre Bahrain and Le Meridien Hotel City Centre Bahrain.