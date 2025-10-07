News summary

Under the theme ‘Make AI Work for You’, Cisco will showcase at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, its latest innovations designed to accelerate AI adoption for organizations in the region.

Splunk, a Cisco Company, will also be present, highlighting its security and observability platform and the new Cisco Data Fabric, emphasizing deeper integrations with Cisco technologies.

Cisco's new AI Readiness Index 2025 highlights the urgent demand for robust AI infrastructure, with nearly all UAE organizations planning new data center capacity within five years.

DUBAI, UAE – At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Cisco, the worldwide leader in networking and security, will showcase its latest innovations designed to simplify, secure, and accelerate AI adoption for organizations navigating the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

As enterprises in the region face increasing pressure to adopt and maximize their AI investments, under the theme ‘Making AI Work for You’, Cisco will demonstrate how its solutions can help businesses connect, protect, and thrive in an AI-driven world:

AI-Ready Data Centers: Modernizing and transforming data centers to power traditional and AI workloads anywhere with speed, scale, and flexibility.

Future-Proofed Workplaces: Creating agile environments that evolve with employee needs and deliver superior customer experiences.

Digital Resilience: Keeping organizations securely up and running by preventing major issues, remediating problems quickly, and adapting to change to capture new opportunities.

Abdelilah Nejjari, Managing Director for the Gulf and Levant Region at Cisco, commented: "As organizations in the UAE and wider region strive to bridge existing gaps in AI adoption, the demand for robust, secure, and AI-optimized infrastructure is growing. Such infrastructure is essential to fully realize AI's transformative potential. Our participation at GITEX this year underscores Cisco’s commitment to helping businesses across the region adopt AI confidently. This directly supports the UAE's ambitious digital transformation and economic growth, championed by the nation’s visionary leadership.”

Cisco will showcase comprehensive innovations to help businesses automate workflows, enhance decision-making, and unlock new levels of efficiency and competitiveness, including but not limited to:

Simplified Operations with AgenticOps : featuring Cisco AI Canvas and the AI Assistant driven by a Deep Network Model for simplified IT operations, and Cisco Cloud Control for unified management across networking, security, and observability.

featuring and the driven by a for simplified IT operations, and for unified management across networking, security, and observability. Enhanced Security for the AI Era: AI-ready security innovations with Hybrid Mesh Firewall and Universal Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, enabling secure agentic AI adoption with the Cisco Security Cloud.

AI-ready security innovations with Hybrid Mesh Firewall and Universal Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, enabling secure agentic AI adoption with the Cisco Security Cloud. Intelligent Workplaces: New devices for campus, branch, and industrial networks, alongside AI-powered unified management, to create modern, adaptable, and secure workplaces.

The urgency for these innovations is highlighted in Cisco’s 2025 AI Readiness Index. Recognizing AI as a significant workload multiplier, nearly all UAE organizations plan to build new data center capacity within five years, with 52% anticipating this need within just 12 months. This critical demand is further amplified by projections that almost 6 in 10 UAE organizations expect IT workloads to rise by at least 20% in the next year, escalating to 8 in 10 within two to three years.

Splunk at GITEX GLOBAL 2025

Splunk, a Cisco Company, will also have a significant presence within Cisco’s booth, showcasing its industry-leading platform for security and observability. Visitors can explore how Splunk’s solutions, with deeper integrations into Cisco’s technologies, deliver enhanced visibility, threat detection, and incident response, driving resilience and agility for enterprises looking to harness the full potential of their data. Splunk experts will also be available to discuss recently announced new innovations, including the Cisco Data Fabric the announcements made at Splunk’s recent .Conf User Conference, and their relevance in-region a new architecture powered by the Splunk platform that will empower organizations to harness the value of their machine data with AI.

Cisco will present its innovations in Hall 22 – Stand C20, along with its ecosystem of partners, including Intel and Emircom and others, highlighting collaborative approaches to advance digital transformation and build resilience across the region.

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.