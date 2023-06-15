New innovations spanning networking, security, collaboration, and applications outline Cisco’s strategy to connect anything to make everything possible, giving customers a competitive edge in tackling their biggest technology challenges.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Last week, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) kicked off Cisco LIVE 2023, the premier networking and security event that brought together the global Cisco community to showcase the latest innovations and inspire attendees to strive for a more inclusive future for all. This year’s event welcomed close to 20,000 attendees in-person, with almost one million more tuning in from around the world via a live-streamed digital event, Cisco LIVE 2023 was Cisco’s most impactful conference to date.

“We’re thrilled to have shared groundbreaking innovation and a robust set of new capabilities across our portfolio with our customers this year at Cisco Live. We believe there’s a huge opportunity ahead for Cisco, as we’re uniquely positioned to help our customers solve many of their biggest business challenges using technology. Whether security, connectivity, applications or sustainability, Cisco is the partner of choice to help our customers transform and adapt,” said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco. “Our leadership was happy to share everything our teams have been working on, as well as our vision for Cisco’s portfolio as we strive to become simpler, more inclusive, and more sustainable.”

Cisco Product Innovations Address Customers’ Key Challenges

During Cisco Live, new technologies and product advancements were showcased across networking, security, collaboration, and optimized applications offerings. In addition, the company unveiled its vision to achieve a more unified experience for customers and partners by accelerating its move to platforms and cloud—dramatically simplifying across its product portfolio.

According to Cisco’s State of Global Innovation report, 85% of IT professionals indicate they value simplicity in their IT systems. The new technologies introduced highlighted Cisco’s commitment to simplify and elevate user experiences. Technologies announced included:

Cisco Networking Cloud: With simplification at its core, the Cisco Networking Cloud vision details how Cisco will deliver a single platform experience for seamlessly managing all networking domains. The Cisco Networking cloud will be the powerful and intelligent platform to proactively manage the network, eliminate silos, assure performance, and reduce human workload.

Cisco Security Enhancements: New Cisco Secure Access (a security service edge, SSE, solution) offers frictionless access across any location, any device, and any application through one platform. Cisco's new Secure Firewall 4200 provides seamless connected experiences at the office or on the road, alongside Cisco Multicloud Defense, which leads the way to security in any environment​.

Cloud Native Application Security: Enhanced capabilities coming to Panoptica that will provide full cloud native application lifecycle protection from code, through development, to production runtime in today's distributed, multicloud environments.

Enhanced capabilities coming to Panoptica that will provide full cloud native application lifecycle protection from code, through development, to production runtime in today’s distributed, multicloud environments. Full-Stack Observability (FSO) : Cisco announced general availability of its FSO Platform, allowing customers to develop and grow a robust application ecosystem built on an open, extensible architecture. This includes new and unique use cases in a single consumption model. Additionally, Cisco’s new bi-directional integration between AppDynamics and ThousandEyes drives powerful customer digital experience monitoring and closes observability gaps with rapid actionable recommendations and insights.

Cisco announced general availability of its FSO Platform, allowing customers to develop and grow a robust application ecosystem built on an open, extensible architecture. This includes new and unique use cases in a single consumption model. Additionally, Cisco’s new bi-directional integration between AppDynamics and ThousandEyes drives powerful customer digital experience monitoring and closes observability gaps with rapid actionable recommendations and insights. Generative AI-powered Security and Hybrid Work Capabilities: New generative AI-powered summarization capabilities in Webex by Cisco will increase productivity and elevate customer experience. In addition, new AI capabilities in Cisco Security Cloud will remove complexity, simplify policy management, and improve threat response. To support Cisco's continued advancements in AI capabilities for hybrid workspaces, Cisco is announcing the Room Bar Pro, with the most powerful processor and able to be deployed across customers’ most commonly used workspaces.

Cisco Propels Customer and Partner Innovations

New offerings unveiled at Cisco Live directly address key challenges our customers and partners face and unlock their ability to create and deliver their own innovations, using Cisco’s industry-leading platforms and technologies.

At Cisco Live, together with customers and partners, Cisco showcased the following:

The Cisco Stadium: Here in the epicenter of entertainment, Cisco showcases how it is powering seamless fan experiences in stadiums around the world. Attendees are invited to referee a game and try out instant replay technology to “make the call.”

Here in the epicenter of entertainment, Cisco showcases how it is powering seamless fan experiences in stadiums around the world. Attendees are invited to referee a game and try out instant replay technology to “make the call.” Autonomous Living Project: Ignite Technology and Launchcode have teamed up with our Country Digital Acceleration Program (CDA) and Cisco Innovation Labs to turn the dream of independent living into a reality for people with diverse abilities. Visitors will take an interactive home tour to see how smart technology makes it happen.

Ignite Technology and Launchcode have teamed up with our Country Digital Acceleration Program (CDA) and Cisco Innovation Labs to turn the dream of independent living into a reality for people with diverse abilities. Visitors will take an interactive home tour to see how smart technology makes it happen. Smart Building Technology: A joint solution with Schneider Electric that provides building owners and facility managers with more visibility to control and optimize energy, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems to help reduce energy usage and carbon emissions in the buildings sector.

Cisco Continues to Deliver Sustainability, and AI Solutions

According to Cisco’s State of Global Innovation survey, the top reason cited for why technological innovation matters was to establish more sustainable, energy efficient, or ecologically conscious technology options. Cisco believes sustainability is a business imperative and focuses on improving product energy efficiency, adopting circular economy principles, and developing products and solutions that enable customers to accelerate their sustainability goals.

As our customers look to decarbonize their operations, Cisco continues to prioritize sustainability and energy management in its products and solutions. During Cisco LIVE, Cisco highlighted how—together with its partners—it is helping customers accelerate progress toward their sustainability goals.

Similarly, Cisco has long been a leader in leveraging AI across its networking, security, and collaboration portfolios. Cisco’s history in using AI encompasses a wide range of use cases and enterprise deployments, ranging from intelligent networks and connectivity, cybersecurity, customer sales and support, chatbots, and hybrid work tools amongst many others. Cisco unveiled new, powerful generative AI technology at Cisco Live that will help organizations drive productivity and simplicity for their workforce.

