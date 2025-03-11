Dubai, UAE — Cisco has introduced new functionalities of the Mobility Services Platform. Built and deployed globally, delivered as-a-service, and with an extensive API ecosystem, it’s open to developers, Communication Service Providers, and enterprises to create new, differentiated value from the network, from traditional IoT and voice services to emerging AI-based services for people, spaces, and intelligent machines.

This platform has been applied across high-value use cases for people, places, things, and fast-evolving intelligent machines. The value of the platform has been recognized by both Frost & Sullivan and Counterpoint as the industry-leading Connectivity Management Platform (CMP).

Introducing Cisco Programmable Core: Innovation Through Mobile Core-as-a-Service

Now generally available, the Cisco Programmable Core transforms a mobile core network into a source of differentiation, innovation, and growth. Fully orchestrated by Cisco and delivered as-a-Service, the Programmable Core frees up operational assets so Communication Service Providers can quickly target high-growth opportunities, including Network-as-a-Service deployments, Mobile Virtual Network Enablement platforms, Fixed Wireless Access, IoT solutions, complex enterprise use-cases, and multi-country deployments.

The Programmable Core is a fully scoped end-to-end offering that handles voice, messaging and data services for IoT, private networks and public network use-cases which also unleash the innovation of 5G advanced services. It can be deployed as an adjacent growth core alongside existing deployments or as a primary core for Communication Service Providers that want full as-a-service offerings.

Zayan Sadek, Managing Director for Service Providers MEA at Cisco, said “The introduction of new functionalities in the Cisco Mobility Services Platform and the availability of Cisco Programmable Core mark a significant step forward in how Communication Service Providers and enterprises can create, and scale differentiated services. By delivering these solutions as-a-service, we are enabling greater agility, faster innovation, and expanded monetization opportunities—whether through IoT, Fixed Wireless Access, or 5G advanced services. With an open API ecosystem and industry-leading connectivity management, these advancements empower our partners to drive new value from their networks.”

Mobility Services Platform: Driving Differentiated Value with New Functionality

The Mobility Services Platform introduces new services for partners and their enterprise customers.

New monetization opportunities for our Communication Service Provider partners

Smart grid, simplified : Mass Scale IoT Solution enables service providers to offer comprehensive smart meter solutions with automated device management, real-time monitoring, analytics, and security capabilities, with a licensing model that reduces upfront costs for utilities and municipalities.

: Mass Scale IoT Solution enables service providers to offer comprehensive smart meter solutions with automated device management, real-time monitoring, analytics, and security capabilities, with a licensing model that reduces upfront costs for utilities and municipalities. Borderless business connectivity: Fixed Wireless Access aaS enables Communication Service Providers to deliver high-speed wireless connectivity to both businesses and branch offices, through virtualized network functions, centralized management, and streamlined eSIM provisioning.

Fixed Wireless Access aaS enables Communication Service Providers to deliver high-speed wireless connectivity to both businesses and branch offices, through virtualized network functions, centralized management, and streamlined eSIM provisioning. Adapt networks to use-case: Communication Service Providers and car OEMs can leverage radio networks more efficiently and effectively by dynamically prioritizing traffic and quality of service.

Communication Service Providers and car OEMs can leverage radio networks more efficiently and effectively by dynamically prioritizing traffic and quality of service. Retail subscriptions in cars : Connected Car OEMs can launch retail subscription services for car owners making use of Dynamic Policy and Charging as well as on-demand 5G standalone network slicing orchestration.

: Connected Car OEMs can launch retail subscription services for car owners making use of Dynamic Policy and Charging as well as on-demand 5G standalone network slicing orchestration. Monitor and monetize API usage: Communication Service Providers can monetize actual usage and enable enterprises to track and understand their API usage, and buy capacity as needed

Communication Service Providers can monetize actual usage and enable enterprises to track and understand their API usage, and buy capacity as needed Seamless security with enterprise integration: Integrated with existing enterprise security, leveraging shared identity and policy to deliver cross-network security

Integrated with existing enterprise security, leveraging shared identity and policy to deliver cross-network security eSIM Flex: Aligns business needs with device management, ensuring the optimal profile for each device. eSim Flex supports the M2M profiles today for IoT and is being extended to support the SGP .32 GSMA standard to support even more devices and outcomes for customers

Improved flexibility and operations

In-country or cloud deployment: Can be deployed in-country on dedicated hardware, and on AWS infrastructure globally – increasing flexibility and speed to market

Can be deployed in-country on dedicated hardware, and on AWS infrastructure globally – increasing flexibility and speed to market TMForum-based API exposure: With catalog-driven service creation using standard API exposure (TMForum) it delivers more rapid service creation and seamless orchestration of services

With catalog-driven service creation using standard API exposure (TMForum) it delivers more rapid service creation and seamless orchestration of services Improved analytics: Identifies anomalies in usage and traffic patterns, account churn, provisioning and business analytics as well as dynamic dashboarding and reports

Identifies anomalies in usage and traffic patterns, account churn, provisioning and business analytics as well as dynamic dashboarding and reports AI assistant: The new Mobility Services Platform AI assistant helps users and customers to realize more value from the platform more quickly

New packet core capabilities

At the heart of our platform, the Converged Core technology is also delivering new capabilities for customers: