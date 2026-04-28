News Summary:

The new office is inspired by Qiddiya’s motto ‘the power of play’, and is designed as a space where employees can collaborate, create, and work efficiently

Smart HQ intended to attract leading talent and act as a flagship for the Qiddiya brand

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Cisco and Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), the company behind the Qiddiya City, the capital of entertainment, sports, and culture in Saudi Arabia, today announced that Cisco’s technology will power Qiddiya Investment Company's new smart office headquarters. Together, the two companies are raising the bar for what employees can expect from the workplace of the future.

The new office, based in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, uses Cisco’s networking, collaboration, and IoT-enabled sensor solutions to deliver a ‘human-centric’ workspace, designed to elevate the Qiddiya brand while also attracting leading talent.

Architecting the intelligent workspace

Qiddiya has installed a range of Cisco devices throughout the building – from Room bars to Desk Pros – that make it easy for employees to collaborate 1:1 or in groups, as required. The open workspaces are designed to encourage employees to collaborate in a creative and social manner across breakout areas, meeting rooms, relaxation zones, and even a dedicated social hub.

Qiddiya has also positioned Cisco Webex Boards in the lobby and boardroom to provide a useful welcome and orientation interface for visitors – which can also act as digital whiteboards for presentations and creative brainstorming.

Visitors and employees will have access to advanced room booking capabilities, powered by Cisco Spaces plus a system for turn-by-turn indoor navigation, ensuring spaces can be booked and found quickly and easily.

The office is powered by Cisco’s Wi-Fi 7 and Catalyst switches, providing fast and reliable connectivity, with Cisco air quality sensors and Meraki smart cameras monitoring the workspace in real-time to ensure a safe, healthy, and optimised environment.

Infusing the ‘Power of Play’ into the Workplace

“Qiddiya City is being developed as the world’s first city built for play, a destination where entertainment, sports, and culture come together. We wanted our new headquarters to reflect this ambition – combining efficiency and operational excellence with a sense of creativity and play that inspires our teams and help us attract the best talent,” commented Abdulrahman AlAli, Chief Technology Officer, Qiddiya Investment Company. “As the Kingdom continues its ambitious digital journey, expectations of the workplace are evolving. Through our collaboration with Cisco, we are reimaging the workplace in service of Qiddiya City and Vision 2030.”

"Our work with Qiddiya goes beyond technology deployment - it's about defining the future of the workplace,” said Bader Almadi, Vice President, Saudi Arabia, Cisco. “Together we’ve designed a human-centric, digital-first space that empowers teams to connect and innovate seamlessly."

Qiddiya Investment Company’s new HQ has been operational since February 2026.

About Qiddiya Investment Company

As a major force in delivering the future socio-economic success of Saudi Arabia, Qiddiya Investment Company is a key component of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life programme. It will become the primary platform through which the Kingdom leads the way in shaping the future of the global sports, entertainment and culture industries, combining scale and ambition with cutting edge innovation and partnerships. It’s flagship initiative, Qiddiya City, is being built just 40 minutes away from Riyadh and when finished will bring the Power of Play to over 40 million visitors a year and become home to half a million people.

About Cisco

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