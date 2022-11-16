Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Celebrate the return of the much-anticipated Formula 1™ Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 from 17th – 20th November in elegance and style at Cipriani Yas Island and enjoy exquisite classic Italian cuisine and captivating views of the bustling marina.

In its 12th year, racegoers and guests can expect glitz, glamour and celebrations that are bigger and better than ever before. Dust off your dancing shoes and your favourite outfit and dance the night away with acclaimed DJ Rudy from 11pm each evening, after indulging in authentic Italian fare from Cipriani’s exquisite á la carte menu, inspired by culinary classics from Harry’s Bar in Venice, including the infamous signature Bellini.

Cipriani is offering guests all day lunch and dinner on Thursday, 17th November for a minimum spend of AED800. On Friday, 18th November, treat yourself to a fabulous lunch from 12:00pm – 5:00pm for a minimum spend of AED 1000, or for dinner from 5:00pm – 2:00am for AED1600.

Over the weekend, experience simple Italian food cooked to perfection on Saturday 19th November from 12pm – 5pm for AED1000, or for dinner from 5:00pm – 2:00am for AED1600. Guests dining on Race Day (Sunday) can avail their all-day lunch and dinner offer for AED1600. Please note, this offer is valid per person.

For reservations, please call + 971 2 657 5400, or email yasisland@cipriani.com

About Cipriani Yas Island

Cipriani Yas Island opened in 2010 and is Abu Dhabi’s top fine dining Italian restaurant, offering a truly authentic and individual Italian service style, combined with high-class cuisine steeped in Italian tradition and history. The restaurant is renowned for creating simple Italian food cooked with purpose using only the freshest produce sourced directly from Italy. The 4250 sq ft. space located in Yas Marina is designed by Florentine architect Michele Bonan and boasts a magnificent terrace overlooking the picturesque and popular marina.

Cipriani Yas Island Lounge and VIP areas:

The Bellini Lounge is Cipriani Yas Island’s popular bar named after the famous Bellini, invented by Giuseppe Cipriani Sr. at Harry’s Bar in Venice in 1948. An ideal room for parties and corporate events is the Venetian Room. This area has a seating capacity for 40 guests, sectioned off from the main restaurant with sliding wood and glass doors. The exterior glass doors can also be opened to provide guests with private access to the terrace.

About Cipriani

On May 13 1931, Giuseppe Cipriani opened Harry’s Bar on the first floor of an abandoned rope warehouse off a dead end in Piazza San Marco, Venice. At 50 sqm, it appeared to be a typical “cozy” Venetian restaurant, but with careful attention to detail and perfectly proportioned furniture, glasses and cutlery, Harry’s Bar was anything but typical. Unchanged since 1931 and now a National Landmark, its famously relaxed atmosphere, great food and warm service have catered to an eclectic clientele that has included Hollywood legends, royalty, artists and people from all over the world. Constantly imitated but never reproduced.

In the 90 years since and with three generations of Cipriani family members leading its growth, Arrigo, Giuseppe and his sons Ignazio and Maggio, Cipriani has become an international hospitality brand, with restaurants, landmarked event spaces, luxury residential, hotels and clubs around the world including Venice, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, Monte Carlo, Ibiza, Mexico City, Dubai, Riyadh, Las Vegas and the upcoming Punta del Este and Milan.

The timeless values of love for service, lack of imposition, quality of products and luxury in simplicity are still valid today as they were in 1931.

