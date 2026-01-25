Kuwait: Kuwait Credit Information Network Company (CINET), Kuwait’s leading and sole provider of credit information and credit ratings, has won the Silver Award for Best Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Campaign at the Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) Awards, in recognition of its impactful “Mr. Score” video commercial and the integrated awareness campaign accompanying it.

This regional recognition underscores CINET’s ongoing commitment to its social role in enhancing credit awareness and promoting financial credit in Kuwait, while reinforcing responsible credit behavior as a fundamental pillar of sustainable economic development across the region.

Launched to simplify credit concepts for the wider public, the “Mr. Score” campaign aimed to encourage individuals to better understand their credit standing, borrowing behavior, and long-term financial decision-making. The campaign closely aligns with the “Diraya” Financial Awareness Campaign led by the Central Bank of Kuwait, supporting national efforts to foster informed and responsible financial participation.

Commenting on the achievement, Mrs. Alia Bader Al-Humaidhi, Chairperson of CINET, said: “This recognition reflects CINET’s firm belief that credit awareness is a shared social responsibility. Through initiatives such as the ‘Mr. Score’ campaign, we strive to empower individuals with clear and accessible information that supports responsible financial behavior and long-term financial stability. These efforts are fully aligned with the Central Bank of Kuwait’s ‘Diraya’ campaign, as part of our active role in strengthening financial literacy and building trust within the credit ecosystem”.

The campaign coincided with a significant milestone in CINET’s service expansion, marked by the integration of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) facilities within the credit information framework. As of this year, BNPL transactions are reflected in clients’ credit reports, representing a strategic step toward broadening CINET’s service scope and meeting the needs of a wider, more digitally engaged audience.

By incorporating BNPL data, CINET enhances transparency and enables both consumers and financial institutions to gain a more comprehensive view of credit behavior, supporting informed lending and borrowing practices.

Winning the MEPRA Award—one of the Middle East’s most prominent platforms for excellence in communications and public relations—highlights CINET’s ability to deliver purpose-driven campaigns that combine social impact, regulatory alignment, and innovation, while contributing to the long-term resilience and sustainability of Kuwait’s financial sector.

About CINET

Kuwait Credit Information Network (CINET) seeks to provide inquiry services, credit score, and credit information in an innovative manner and with the highest levels of professionalism and trustworthiness. The company contributes to strengthening the credit system, improving the credit culture, and raising the degree of trust among clients in the credit community.

The activities of the Kuwait Credit Information Network Company are subject to the control and supervision of the Central Bank of Kuwait.

Law No. 9 of 2019 regulates the exchange of credit information.

Executive regulations of Law No. 9 of 2019.

For more information:

Kuwait Credit Information Network Company

Al Mirqab - Othman Bin Affan Street - Capital Tower - Floor: 35

Website: www.cinet.com.kw