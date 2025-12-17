DUBAI: A Historic Milestone Rises Above Dubai Marina. Guinness World Records™ has officially recognized Ciel Dubai Marina, Vignette Collection by IHG, as the World’s Tallest Hotel, securing its place as a global architectural icon.

Soaring 377.127 meters into the vibrant Dubai Marina skyline with 1004 rooms and suites, this achievement represents more than height- it reflects years of vision, innovation, and collaboration. Developed by The First Group, Ciel Dubai Marina was driven by a bold ambition to redefine possibilities, embodying Dubai’s status as a premier destination for tourism and business - offering an experience as elevated as its design.

“It is a tremendous honour to be recognized by Guinness World Records for this monumental achievement,one that stands as a testament to the architects, engineers, construction teams, key partners, and countless individuals whose expertise and dedication transformed Ciel from a bold vision into an iconic landmark,” said Rob Burns, CEO of The First Group. “Their unwavering commitment to excellence ensured precision and quality at every stage of delivery.

Now officially acknowledged by Guinness World Records™, Ciel Dubai Marina proudly holds the title of the World’s Tallest Hotel. As a defining feature of the Dubai skyline, Ciel further reinforces the UAE’s position as a global leader in architectural ambition, innovation, and luxury tourism. This accomplishment underscores our continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of real estate development and shaping the evolving landscape of third-party hospitality management”.

Managed by The First Group Hospitality, the property offers immediate access to Dubai Marina with world-class dining, shopping, stunning beaches, and renowned attractions. Just minutes from Palm Jumeirah and Uptown Dubai, it serves as the perfect starting point to experience the city’s vibrant spirit and sophistication. Nearby, the bustling JBR beachfront and the dynamic Bluewaters lifestyle destination, home to iconic landmarks such as The Walk and Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest observation wheel, provide even more opportunities for discovery. The hotel also features direct access to the Marina boardwalk with its water taxis, as well as convenient connections to Dubai Marina Mall and the city’s tram and metro services.

The landmark property is the most ambitious project to date of The First Group, Dubai’s leading developer, and is part of IHG’s Vignette Collection, a family of one-of-a-kind, exclusive hotels curated for guests seeking rich and varied stay experiences. The brand allows owners of world-class independent hotels to retain their distinctive identity while benefiting from IHG’s global scale and luxury and lifestyle expertise.

A record achieved. A legacy built-for Ciel, for Dubai, and for the UAE.

