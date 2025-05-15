Dubai, UAE – China International Capital Corporation Limited ("CICC"), China’s leading investment bank, officially launches its branch in Dubai International Financial Centre (“DIFC”), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

The new branch operates under China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited (Trade name: CICC (DIFC Branch)) (“CICC DIFC Branch”), holds a Category 4 license and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

DIFC is a strategic gateway for the region for Chinese financial institutions and multinational firms. The biggest names in the Chinese banking and financial services industry have made their presence in DIFC, out of which 30 per cent are Fortune 500 companies.

As economic ties expand between the UAE and China, DIFC is committed to offering a well-developed platform that will help Chinese business expand and scale within the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. Dubai’s specific plans for the adoption of artificial intelligence in every sector with the support of the DIFC’s Dubai AI Campus is synergistic with China’s advanced research and technology development capabilities.

Chen Liang, Chairman of CICC, said: “The opening of the CICC DIFC Branch marks a significant milestone in our international expansion strategy. CICC remains committed to delivering innovative financial solutions that facilitate cross-border capital flows and foster deeper economic ties between China and key global markets. From UAE, a key gateway for the Gulf region, we will build tailored solutions to serve regional clients ‘evolving needs’ while supporting Chinese enterprises seeking strategic opportunities abroad, contributing financial momentum to the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative.”

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said: “We are delighted to welcome CICC to DIFC, bolstering the strategic relations between the UAE and China. Dubai and DIFC remain a top destination for Chinese investments, further accentuated by a surge in interest from banks, wealth and asset management firms, large corporations, and insurance sector market players. It underscores our commitment to offer a vast, well-developed ecosystem to help Chinese businesses expand and scale within the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, strengthening DIFC’s position in shaping the future of finance and boosting excellence in innovation.”

With Chinese roots and international reach, CICC is committed to providing high-quality and value–added financial services to a diversified set of clients, building up a balanced, full-service model based on research and information technology that empowers investment banking, equities, FICC (Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities), asset management, private equity, and wealth management businesses.

Since its inception, CICC has been at the forefront of China’s capital market development, integrating international best practices with local expertise. CICC has actively expanded into global markets, establishing offices in major financial centers such as Hong Kong SAR, New York, London, Singapore, Frankfurt, and Tokyo, reinforcing its international reach.

With the launch of the CICC DIFC Branch, the firm is committed to becoming the premier two-way investment banking gateway between China and the Gulf region, leveraging its expertise in facilitating capital flows, structuring cross-border investments and advising on strategic opportunities. The branch will work closely with sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, major corporations and other partners to help them actively participate in China’s capital market projects and strengthen business collaboration between China and the broader Gulf region.

About CICC

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 601995.SH, 3908.HK) was established in 1995. Our experience in professional services includes leading several prominent transactions, reflecting our close involvement in China’s economic reform and development. Our vision is to become a first-class investment bank with international competitiveness. As an investment bank with Chinese roots and international reach, CICC continues bringing first-class financial services through its extensive network and outstanding cross-border capability to help our clients accomplish their strategic development goals.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 46,000 professionals working across over 6,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.