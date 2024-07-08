Cairo, Egypt; – Commercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt’s leading private-sector bank, in collaboration with Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry, announces the launch of the new CIB Private Mastercard Metal World Elite Credit Card by invitation only for the bank’s high-net-worth clients within the Private segment.

The Mastercard World Elite Metal credit card has a unique design, crafted from pure metal weighing around 22 grams, providing CIB’s elite clients with a sense of luxury and elegance and offering a more luxurious banking experience tailored to their needs and their distinctive lifestyles.

The Mastercard World Elite Metal credit card issued by CIB offers a range of special benefits and privileges at a selection of the world's finest international brands, hotels and unparalleled shopping experiences in Egypt and abroad. The card provides exclusive features tailored for the comfort and convenience of customers while traveling, high bonus points, and a carefully selected range of other benefits.

“We are very pleased to be the first bank to launch Mastercard World Elite Metal Credit Card in Egypt. This aligns with our strategy to offer customers innovative products that meet their ever-changing needs,” said Rashwan Hammady, CEO Retail Banking & Financial Inclusion. "This card goes beyond traditional rewards, offering unparalleled benefits and services specifically designed for our Private customers," added Rashwan.

Adam Jones, Executive Vice President and Division President for West Arabia, Mastercard said: “At Mastercard, we are committed to crafting innovative financial solutions that resonate with clients' aspirations and suit their lifestyles. Together with the Commercial International Bank in Egypt, we will offer unparalleled banking experiences to the cardholders blending comfort and luxury seamlessly. The Mastercard World Elite Metal credit card will offer access to top-notch service and special privileges, indulging in a world of unmatched luxury and sophistication.”

This collaboration stems from Mastercard and CIB's commitment to providing the best-in-class services to cardholders in Egypt and keeping pace with the latest developments in the global banking industry.