Cairo, Egypt: CI Capital (CICH.CA), the leading diversified financial services group, announced today the successful completion of a short-term notes issuance for Corplease Leasing Company S.A.E with a total value of EGP 2 billion.

The issuance received a P2 rating from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS), and was issued in a single tranche of EGP 2 billion with a 12-month tenor.

Amr Helal, CEO of the Investment Bank (Sell-Side) at CI Capital, expressed his delight at the successful completion of the short-term notes issuance for Corplease. He emphasized that this issuance reflects the group’s commitment to supporting the development of Egypt’s debt capital market and expanding investor base. Helal added that CI Capital continues to play its role as a leading financial advisor, developing innovative financing solutions that contribute to the growth of the debt capital markets and support companies across various sectors. He noted that this issuance serves as further proof of CI Capital’s leadership in financial services and its continued efforts to advance Egypt’s capital markets.

Mohamed Abbas, Head of Debt Capital Markets at CI Capital, stated that completing this issuance for Corplease Leasing Company demonstrates the evolution of Egypt’s local debt market and underscores CI Capital’s role in providing diversified financing solutions tailored to companies’ needs. He highlighted that the issuance attracted significant interest from non-banking investors, being fully covered by non-banking institutions, which reflects both the diversity of the investor base and their confidence in the local market.

CI Capital acted as Financial Adviser, Issuance Manager, and Lead Arranger in the issuance, while Zaki Hashem & Partners acted as the legal advisor, and Baker Tilly- Hilal & Abdel Ghaffar acted as the issuance's financial auditor, while Banque Misr acted as subscription recipient.

About CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading provider of leasing, microfinance, mortgage finance, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services. Through its headquarters in Cairo and presence in New York and Dubai, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers a wide range of financial solutions to a diversified client base that includes global and regional institutions and family offices, large corporates, SMEs, and high-net-worth and individual investors. CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments leverages its full-fledged investment banking platform to provide market-leading capital raising and M&A advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, custody, and research. Through its subsidiary Corplease, CI Capital offers comprehensive leasing solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and SMEs. In addition, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers microfinance lending through Egypt’s first licensed MFI, Reefy. The Group has over 3500 employees, led by a team of professionals who are among the most experienced in the industry, with complementary backgrounds and skill sets and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.