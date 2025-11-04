Cairo: CI Capital (CICH.CA), the leading diversified financial services group, announced today the successful completion of a securitization bond issuance on behalf of Aman Securitization, a subsidiary company of Aman Holding, which is a portfolio company of Raya Holding. The originator of the transaction is Aman Consumer Finance, with a total value of EGP 928 million.

The issuance comes in 3 tranches: the first valued at EGP 431 Mn, with a tenor of 6 months, The second tranche, valued at EGP 306 Mn, with a tenor of 12 months. Both tranches received a Prime 1 rating from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS). The third tranche, valued at EGP 191 Mn, with a tenor of 24 months, received a rating of A-.

Amr Helal, CEO of the Investment Bank (Sell-Side) at CI Capital, stated that the successful completion of Aman Group’s eighth securitization issuance marks a continuation of the company’s track record of achievements in executing leading transactions in the Egyptian market. This reinforces CI Capital’s position as a trusted strategic partner in the fields of promotion and financial advisory, and underscores its ability to develop innovative investment solutions that address market needs and serve a broad and diverse client base.

Mohamed Abbas, Head of Debt Capital Markets at CI Capital, expressed his pleasure in completing the eighth issuance with Aman Group, describing it as one of the company’s most valuable and enduring partnerships. He highlighted his pride in the strong and long-standing relationship between the two parties, which has resulted in eight successful issuances featuring innovative financing structures and a total value exceeding EGP 7.4 billion, despite the significant challenges faced by the financial markets in recent periods.

CI Capital acted as Financial Advisor, Issuance manager, and Bookrunner & Lead arranger for the issuance, while Zaki Hashem & Partners acted as the legal advisor, and United for Auditing, Tax, Advisory & Financial Services (UHY) acted as the issuance's financial auditor.

About CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (Ticker: CICH EY, CICH.CA) is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading provider of leasing, microfinance, mortgage finance, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services.

Through its headquarters in Cairo, and presence in New York and Dubai, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers a wide range of financial solutions, to a diversified client base that includes global and regional institutions and family offices, large corporates, SMEs, and high-net-worth and individual investors.

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments leverages its full-fledged investment banking platform to provide market-leading capital raising and M&A advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, custody, and research. Through its subsidiary, Corplease, CI Capital offers comprehensive leasing solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and SMEs.

Additionally, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers microfinance lending through Egypt’s first licensed MFI, Reefy. The Group has over 4,000 employees, led by a team of professionals who are among the most experienced in the industry, with complementary backgrounds and skill sets, and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.

Banque Misr, one of Egypt and Africa’s most renowned financial banks, is the majority shareholder of CI Capital Holding.

