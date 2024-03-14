Dubai: Choithrams, the popular community supermarket brand, has pledged to boost customer donations by 50 times during its annual “Double Blessings” Ramadan campaign, as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

The campaign, which runs from 1 March to 10 April, will benefit two organizations under Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI): UAE Food Bank, the country’s first food bank, and Dubai Cares, a civil society organisation formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications.

Throughout the campaign, donors will be able to purchase ready-to eat meals for AED 10 at Choithrams retail and online stores as well as on popular delivery apps. While the meal boxes will be donated to UAE Food Bank, and eventually reach more than 10,000 recipients, Choithrams will top up the donation value by 50 times and direct the raised funds to Dubai Cares to provide quality education to at least 500 students for an entire year.

L.T. Pagarani, Chairman of Choithrams Group, said, “By amplifying the reach and impact of donations collected through our ‘Double Blessings’ Ramadan campaign, we thank our customers, partners and stakeholders for their trust and support over the years, especially as we celebrate our golden jubilee. We are eager to celebrate together 50 Years of Goodness.”

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said, “Choithrams stands as one of our long-standing partners since the beginning of our journey, and we take great pride in reuniting for a shared mission to enhance access to quality education for children and youth from vulnerable communities. We invite the entire community to give generously to Choithrams’ ‘Double Blessings’ Ramadan campaign and empower children and youth with the gift of education and the countless opportunities it presents.”

Manal Obaid Yaroof, Head of UAE Food Bank Committee, said, “Every year, we look forward to partnering with Choithrams to bring smiles to hundreds and thousands of beneficiaries. Each meal box is a blessing, and we look forward to reaching more beneficiaries than ever before.”

Choithrams’ “Double Blessings” Ramadan campaign, which has attracted hundreds of donors in the past two years, continues to rally UAE residents across Dubai, the Northern Emirates, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain to support communities in vulnerable situations.

About Choithrams

Choithrams is a successful group with associates in diverse fields including manufacturing, distribution, commodities, retailing This rich combination brings to the group a huge fund of experience and resources. Choithrams came to UAE in 1974 and its chain of over 55 supermarkets have made it a household name in the Emirates.

Follow us on Twitter at @choithramsuae or check our website: www.choithrams.com/en/

About Dubai Cares

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 24 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae

About UAE Food Bank

The UAE Food Bank is a non-profit charitable organisation launched January 4th 2017 under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

It is committed to distributing food to those in need while eliminating food waste by collaborating with local authorities, as well as local and international charities, to create a comprehensive ecosystem to efficiently store, package and distribute excess fresh food from hotels, restaurants and supermarkets. It is the first Food Bank in the United Arab Emirates.

Choithrams

Kirti Malhotra

Email: kmalhotra@choithrams.com