Choice Hotels EMEA introduces natural and eco-friendly Marie-Stella-Maris amenities, in collaboration with ADA Cosmetics

New upscale range of amenities includes 100% vegan body wash, shampoo, and conditioner, including organic ingredients

Collaboration is a significant step towards Choice Hotels' commitment to minimising its environmental impact and enhancing the guest experience

Choice Hotels EMEA, the 100% franchise focused hotel company, has introduced natural and eco-friendly Marie-Stella-Maris amenities across its Clarion, Sleep Inn, and Ascend Hotel Collection properties, as part of a long-term collaboration with hotel cosmetics supplier ADA Cosmetics.

The new, upscale product range from Marie-Stella-Maris – which includes body wash, shampoo, and conditioner – is now available in all rooms and public areas.

Renowned for its commitment to sustainability and structural contribution to clean water projects, the Dutch brand’s body and skin products are 100% vegan and use organic ingredients including cocoa butter, jojoba, and sweet almond oil.

Sold in lightweight and recyclable bottles all Marie-Stella-Maris products are free of polluting microplastics, parabens, silicones, and petrochemical ingredients – making them safer for both guests and the environment.

Commenting on the new collaboration, Choice Hotels EMEA Senior Director Commercial & Operations, Helen ter Beek, said: “Our research revealed guests are increasingly concerned by where their amenities come from and what happens to them on disposal. At Choice Hotels, we’re committed to providing the best possible experience to meet these evolving needs, while also being mindful of our impact on the environment.

“This is why we are delighted that Marie-Stella-Maris’ natural and environmentally friendly range of amenities is now available across our Clarion, Sleep Inn, and Ascend Hotel Collection properties – marking a milestone in our long-term collaboration with ADA Cosmetics.

“Like our Sleep Inn hotels, Marie-Stella-Maris’ premium products are also inspired by nature, and so they perfectly embody the brand’s ‘stay balanced in style’ ethos. With their sophisticated, aesthetic design, the new amenities deliver on Clarion’s promise to offer distinction in design and style, with attention to small details and support our Ascend Hotel Collections outlook which is focused on offering an elevated level of comfort and service and exhibiting a warm, homely atmosphere that inspires a sense of belonging.”

Lutz Hübner, CEO of ADA Cosmetics, added: “At ADA Cosmetics, our unwavering passion lies in creating products that pamper guests while upholding the highest standards for natural and organic cosmetics.

“Our collaboration with Choice Hotels EMEA exemplifies our shared vision of offering environmentally responsible choices without compromising on quality and comfort.

“By introducing Marie-Stella-Maris eco-friendly amenities into Clarion, Sleep Inn, and Ascend Hotel Collection properties across EMEA, we not only make a positive impact but also provide guests with a truly memorable beauty experience.

“In line with our commitment to innovation, we are proud to present our dispenser system, SmartCare+. With its patented membrane technology and 100% recyclable mono-material design, SmartCare+ ensures a seamless blend of convenience, impeccable hygiene, and sustainability.”

Last year, Choice Hotels EMEA embarked on a brand refresh with a re-energisation strategy focused on offering relevant brands that deliver value to guests and generate revenue for its franchisees.

Choice Hotels EMEA has four midscale brands and one upscale brand for every guest need, each with a distinct individual positioning. It is currently represented under the Clarion, Quality, Comfort and Ascend Hotel Collection brands. Comfort, Clarion, Quality and Ascend Hotel Collection are embarking on a refresh while the Sleep Inn brand, which is well established in other regions, has been newly introduced to EMEA.

About Choice Hotels EMEA

Choice Hotels EMEA™ is represented under the Ascend Hotel Collection™, Clarion™, Quality™, Comfort™ and Sleep Inn® brands, in France, Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of September 30, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travellers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper midscale, midscale, extended stay, and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty programme offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalised benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.