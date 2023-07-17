Amsterdam – Choice Hotels EMEA, the 100% franchise focused hotel company, has signed a new agreement with Roibos for the distribution of Choice Hotels EMEA’s portfolio of properties on the Roibos Marketplace, enabling hoteliers and travel providers to directly connect without intermediaries.

The new direct integration agreement provides Choice Hotels EMEA franchisees dynamic access to Roibos’ global B2B network of travel distributors.

Through the advanced technology of a single platform and connection, hoteliers can modify rates, immediately distribute live inventory and increase their revenue in a much simpler and cost-effective manner.

Choice Hotels EMEA Senior Director Commercial & Operations, Helen ter Beek, said: “As the hotel performance solutions partner exclusively for franchisees, Choice Hotels EMEA is continually shaping and redefining the future of hospitality franchising.

“Our aim is to continue enhancing and expanding our solutions and partnerships, helping our franchisees increase performance and efficiencies as part of our overall value proposition. This agreement provides increased options in leisure sale opportunities in the EMEA region for our franchisees while hotels can maintain control of their own offer and rates on the platform.

“Through this new partnership with Roibos, we are able to offer our hotel partners an automated distribution solution that will provide access to a vast network of clients, such as tour operators and online travel agencies, while maintaining both transparency and controlled distribution as franchisees can choose who they work with and at what rate.”

Patricia Rosselló, Chief Executive Officer Roibos said, “We are thrilled to partner with Choice Hotels EMEA to empower our travel distributors with the extensive network of properties, and various brands in the mid- and upscale segment, worldwide.

“Roibos offers enhanced control over the distribution of its global property portfolio, allowing them to selectively partner with preferred B2B players and deliver an efficient, transparent, and fast distribution solution that complements their existing strategy¨.

About Choice Hotels EMEA

Choice Hotels EMEA™ is represented under the Ascend Hotel Collection™, Clarion™, Quality™, Comfort™ and Sleep Inn® brands, in the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. A challenger in the upscale segment and a leader in midscale and extended stay, Choice® has more than 7,400 hotels, representing over 625,000 rooms, in 45 countries and territories. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that run the gamut from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay and economy enables Choice® to meet travellers’ needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty programme and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Roibos

Roibos allows hoteliers to build their own B2B network by connecting hotels and operators around the world through an easy-to-use platform. It reduces time to market, increases sales and skips the middlemen that impose conditions and reduce profit margins. The platform is created to simplify daily operations and make partnerships between hotels and operators easier and more profitable by eliminating the need for third parties. Hoteliers need agility, traceability, trust, and a single platform to reach their B2B distributors. Roibos revolutionises the travel industry with the most effective distribution solution to maximise hoteliers’ revenue by reducing administration and operating costs and by optimising their prices through artificial intelligence.

