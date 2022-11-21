The hotel is being upgraded to the brand's new Quality standards as part of a property improvement plan underway since the beginning of November 2022

PKF hospitality group found the new operators and acted in an advisory capacity during the acquisition of the hotel until the franchise agreement was signed

Choice Hotels EMEA and the RIMC Hotels and Resorts Group have opened the Quality Hotel Vienna located on Schönbrunner Schloßstraße, in the immediate vicinity of the popular Schönbrunn Palace.

Centrally located in Austria's capital, the 118-room property is currently being upgraded to the recently refreshed Quality brand standards of Choice Hotels EMEA.

Choice Hotels EMEA and RIMC Hotels and Resorts Group have previously worked together successfully and are now entering into a new 20-year franchise agreement.

Commenting on the opening Jonathan Mills, CEO of Choice Hotels said: “We are pleased to be breaking new ground with this strategic collaboration with the RIMC Hotels and Resorts Group.

“This is our first hotel in Austria and with it, we are showing EMEA is an important growth market for us, despite the challenging times for the hospitality industry. Guests will benefit most from our cooperation and can look forward to a Quality Hotel in Vienna that meets the latest Quality Hotel requirements and standards.”

Marek N. Riegger, CEO of the RIMC Hotels & Resorts Group said: “We look forward to working with Choice Hotels EMEA and know we have a trustworthy collaborator at our side. We are also not completely unfamiliar with the Vienna market and look forward to operating at this location.”

Stefan Catic, Head of Operator Search at PKF Hospitality Group said: “We are very pleased to have successfully completed our search for an operator. Visitors to Vienna can look forward to a quality hotel that the RIMC Hotels & Resorts Group and Choice Hotels EMEA will successfully position to the market together.”

The PKF hospitality group acted in an advisory capacity and found RIMC Hotels and Resorts Group as the new operator for the former Austria Trend Hotel Zoo in Vienna.

The new agreement and the strategic location in Austria underpin the expansion course of Choice Hotels EMEA and the hotel operator RIMC.

Choice Hotels EMEA, who are repositioning their Comfort, Clarion and Quality brands and in the future introducing their Sleep brand to the European market, are well on the way to becoming the leading midscale franchisor in EMEA.

The RIMC Hotels & Resorts Group, headquartered in Hamburg, is one of the leading international hotel companies. In the last 30 years, the group has already implemented 200 hotel projects in Germany and abroad and is planning further projects on the German and international market.

Choice Hotels EMEA is 100 per cent franchisee-focused, providing tools, systems and services that drive revenue and fuel growth.

The value proposition of the international franchise hotel chain is to offer high-quality brands that can be implemented flexibly, within the specified design guidelines and adapted to the hotel type and location.

Quality Hotels are aimed at value-oriented business and leisure travellers who value modern design, high standards of hygiene and attentive service. Quality guests value a great hotel location and want a comfortable bed and modern bathroom among other things.

The contemporary design of Quality Hotels encourages guests to relax, spend time at the hotel and socialise while travelling.

Currently, the building in Vienna is undergoing a facelift according to the design guidelines of the Quality brand with fresh and modern rooms, which are enhanced by well-thought-out local accents.

The expansion of Choice Hotels EMEA does not end with the opening of the Quality Hotel Vienna and the group is actively looking for new properties, both old and new, in the mid-scale hotel segment.

About Choice Hotels EMEA

Choice Hotels EMEA™ is represented under the Ascend Hotel Collection™, Clarion™, Quality™ and Comfort™ brands, in France, Germany, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,500 hotels, representing nearly 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of September 30, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay, and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel refurbishment, development, and openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and other "risk factors" described in Choice Hotels International, Inc.'s annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and the could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

About RIMC Hotels & Resorts Group

The RIMC Hotels & Resorts Group, headquartered in Hamburg, is one of the leading international hotel companies. At the helm are Marek N. Riegger, CEO and Audun Lekve, CFO. In the last 30 years, the RIMC Hotels & Resorts Group has implemented 200 hotel projects in Germany and abroad. The RIMC Hotels & Resorts Group has had great success with its idea of operating and revitalizing hotels with tailor-made management solutions. The diverse portfolio of the RIMC Group of business hotels, city hotels, holiday hotels - in different categories is currently a healthy and promising mix of hotel products, including hotels from the Ramada, Moxy, Steigenberger, Sheraton and Radisson Blu brands. Further hotel projects are planned for 2023 and the following years on the German and international market.

About the PKF hospitality group

The PKF hospitality group is an internationally recognized market leader in hotel and tourism consulting. With a team of around 100 consultants in 20 offices on all continents and almost 100 years of experience, the PKF hospitality group offers focused consulting services in the area of hotel, serviced living, tourism and leisure investments - including feasibility studies, assessments, operator searches, project development , financing and investment advice, asset management, research & benchmarking and strategic advice. www.pkfhospitality.com