Middle East – Chevrolet Middle East has announced the opportunity to pre-order the first-ever electrified Corvette, the 2024 E-Ray, with all-wheel drive, in limited volumes in the Middle East.

In 2023, Chevrolet announced the introduction of the first-ever electrified Corvette E-Ray, which was met with much excitement. Now, a select few in the Middle East will get the opportunity to be the first to experience the E-Ray with orders for the nameplate now live.

The E-Ray combines the raw power of the Corvette’s throaty V-8 LT2 engine with the cutting-edge efficiency and silence of an electric motor, delivering a staggering 655 horsepower combined. This electrified configuration ensures exhilarating performance with a 0-100 kph time in as little as 2.6 seconds, making it the quickest production Corvette in history.

Both powertrains on the Corvette E-Ray work in concert through an 8-speed dual clutch transmission to deliver staggering performance during spirited driving and on the track. The 160 hp electric motor provides ample torque from stand still and fills in torque demands as the 495HP 6.2L V8 revs quickly to deliver a total of 832 Nm combined. This immediate torque provides sensational acceleration off the line and out of the corners, and the eAWD capability it brings enables Corvette E-Ray drivers to access the full potential of the powertrain and chassis even in slippery conditions.

The E-Ray’s battery is located low in the Corvette’s central tunnel to contribute to the vehicle’s low center of gravity. Its 1.9kWh Li-Ion battery gets recharged through regeneration, or the driver selectable Charge plus mode when in attack mode on the track, ensuring the battery pack is always optimally charged for maximum performance.

Additionally, Stealth Mode, activated at vehicle start up, allows for all-electric driving at speeds up to 70kph, providing customers the ability to start and operate the vehicle quietly to avoid noise disruption to their surroundings – perfect for that early departure for a spirited drive about the closest mountain road.

The Corvette E-Ray joins the Corvette Stingray, and Corvette Z06 in the lineup, offering a transformed electrified driving experience. Aspiring owners are requested to contact their nearest Chevrolet showroom or visit Chevroletarabia.com.

*Vehicle orders from the local dealer are available on a first come, first serviced basis and at the discretion and in accordance with the local dealer ordering process and terms. GM is not liable for any delivery timeframe or delays.

