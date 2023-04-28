Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Luxury hospitality group Cheval Collection will be participating at the upcoming Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 from May 1st to May 4th at the Dubai World Trade Centre. At the event, Cheval Collection will showcase its range of luxurious serviced apartments and residences, including its newest property, Cheval Maison – The Palm Dubai, which launched on 15 April 2023 on the Palm Jumeirah. Visitors to the Cheval Collection stand can expect to learn more about the brand's exceptional properties and plans for the future.



Cheval Collection's expansion into the Middle East has been a strategic priority for the brand, reflecting the region's growing demand for luxury short and long stay apartments. With its world-class facilities and exceptional services, the brand has set a new benchmark for contemporary living in the UAE.

The Arabian Travel Market is the leading international travel and tourism event in the Middle East and a vital platform for industry players to network, gain insights, and discover the latest trends and products in the travel industry. The event brings together over 2,800 exhibitors from 86 countries and provides an unrivalled opportunity to connect and do business with industry professionals. The much-anticipated 30th anniversary edition of the event will bring together the world's travel and tourism industry to discuss the travel trends and tourism drivers facilitating industry expansion and provide a high-profile platform for the exchange of information and ideas that support sustainable growth.

Cheval Collection invites attendees to visit them at ATM Dubai at stand number HC0210. Representatives from Cheval Collection will be available to discuss their latest initiatives, including their expansion plans in the Middle East and internationally.

For more information about the Cheval Collection and its properties, please visit https://www.chevalcollection.com/cheval-maison-the-palm/

About Cheval Collection:

Cheval Collection is an award-winning luxury hospitality company specialising in high quality serviced apartments worldwide. The collection includes the Cheval Residences, Cheval Maison and MY Locanda brands. Cheval Collection has extensive expertise and resource available to take on new projects, from inception to opening alongside support functions across the business, from technical services, operations and facilities management to revenue and reservations, human resources and sales and marketing.