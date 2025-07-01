The group is the first serviced apartment operator in Europe to join the programme, which has more members per room than any other loyalty scheme in the sector.

GHA Discovery has in excess of 30 million members around the world and offers members the flexibility to redeem earnings against more than 850 high-end properties.

Cheval Collection Managing Director Mohammed Alawadhi said: “Loyalty programmes have become an essential part of every guest stay and GHA Discovery offers the opportunity to recognise and reward our loyal Cheval customers, many of whom are repeat visitors to our properties around the world.

“GHA Discovery has a proven track record and, with its focus on luxury brands, is an appropriate fit for us at Cheval Collection.”

Nick Pilbeam, Chief Commercial Officer, Cheval Collection, said: “GHA Discovery is the world’s largest alliance of luxury hotels, offering VIP recognition for loyal guests and encouraging direct bookings, in addition to providing marketing support, access to new markets and 30 million new customers.

“The programme will also deliver additional guest feedback, helping us to hone our offering as we expand globally.”

GHA is the world’s largest alliance of independent hotels and residence brands, with key shareholders including Kempinski, Minor Hotels, Pan Pacific Hotels & Resorts and Corinthia Hotels.

The programme is free for guests to join and, under it, members collect Discovery Dollars equal to 4% of their transaction, which they can redeem against future stays at any participating member property.

Other rewards across the four tiers of membership include a discount of at least 10% or more on best available rates, free wifi and members-only local offers, events and experiences.

The launch came as Cheval Collection continued to sign deals across EMEA. The opening of the Cheval Maison – Expo City Dubai in March took Cheval Collection to over 950 units, after adding more than 300 since opening its Lexham Gardens by Cheval Maison property in London in 2021.

Early 2026 will see the opening of the Cheval Maison West Regent Glasgow, with the group also due to make its debut in Saudi Arabia in 2027, with Cheval Ladun Living, located in Riyadh.

