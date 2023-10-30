Dubai, UAE: Leading Dubai-based real estate consultancy Chestertons MENA has joined forces with UAE property management software developer GoYzer to enhance customer relationships, service, operations and efficiency at its offices in the UAE and wider Middle East.

The strategic move comes as Chestertons MENA enters a key phase in its growth, and highlights the company’s commitment to harnessing cutting edge technology to drive business, streamline operations and provide world-class service in its leasing and property management divisions.

Chestertons is using GoYzer’s trusted online platform and multiple mobile apps to provide enhanced, personalised tenant-landlord communications, live responses, timely reminders on renewals and lead generation.

Simone Dobson, Chief Services Officer, Chestertons MENA, said: “The GoYzer platform is an integral part of our businesses and fundamental to our growth strategy. Data is a vital commodity, and this collaboration will give us real, rapid insight into customer needs, trends and forecasts. We are delighted to secure this partnership, which integrates cutting edge customer relationship management and real estate technology to enhance the customer journey across our extensive services, including sales, leasing, project management, property management, holiday homes and valuations.”

Atif Bashir, Chief Executive Officer, GoYzer, added: “With unrivalled experience in spearheading, developing and operating real estate software, GoYzer is proud to partner with leading international and local brands like Chestertons. By continually working closely with industry professionals and carrying out extensive market research, we create pioneering programmes to meet the needs of developers, property managers and brokers to transform their business and bring great results. We look forward applying our expertise and technology at Chestertons as it grows its business in the UAE and wider region.”

Media contact: Rebecca Rees on rebecca@rebecomms.com

About Chestertons (www.chestertonsmena.com)

Chestertons is one of the oldest, most familiar, and most trusted names in real estate, with a pedigree of nearly 220 years of international success. Established in London in 1805, Chestertons has expanded to become a global expert in all aspects of real estate, providing unrivalled, specialist services in the UK, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the Middle East.

Chestertons MENA was launched in 2008, providing the complete range of real estate advisory services, including Commercial and Residential Sales and Leasing; Building Consultancy and Project Management; Property Management; Short Term Leasing/Holiday Homes, Consulting and Research and Valuation services, with a dedicated, expert team for each. The company has proudly operated for 15 years and continues to expand in the region, with significant growth plans in the UAE and wider Middle East.

About GoYzer (www.goyzer.com)

As a UAE real estate software provider, Goyzer has carved a niche in providing property related technology to the GCC market with a team of professionals dedicated to the industry with over 20 years of experience. During this time, GoYzer has seen the real estate sector evolve and grow into the mature market that it currently is today.

With every evolution, the team has been able to not only cater to a growing set of requirements, but has developed several trend setting real estate management software products. GoYzer works closely with industry professionals and conducts extensive market research to create a series of products to meet the needs of developers, property managers and brokers. Our highly strategic approach is carefully executed to transform businesses, bring incredible results and maximise profits.