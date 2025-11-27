Chestertons Global, the international arm of one of the world’s longest-established real estate brands, welcomes affiliates, partners and guests from more than 20 countries for its 3rd Annual Conference, taking place today. Representatives from across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Caribbean, including United Arab Emirates, Cyprus, Montenegro, Saudi Arabia, St Lucia, Barbados, India, Malaysia, France, Greece, Croatia, South Africa and others, are gathering to participate in a day focused on collaboration, strategy and shared growth.

The conference programme centres on leadership development, operational excellence and the evolving dynamics of global real estate. Delegates are joining sessions led by expert contributors including business strategist Mike Hoff, leadership specialist Hayssam Al Amine, global mobility adviser Dominic Volek, Petra B Spanko, Partner and Regional Director at Katch International, and representatives from Relevance International who are offering insights on global communications and luxury brand positioning. Petra joins the panel on global communications and brand storytelling in real estate, bringing a regional perspective from the Middle East market.

A special recognition today honours Debra Stroud, one of Chestertons most experienced Directors in the United Kingdom, who celebrates fifty years with the firm. Based in the Knightsbridge and Belgravia offices, Debra has contributed significantly to investment sales, development and property management since joining Chestertons in 1975. Her milestone reflects the heritage, professionalism and people-centred culture that define the wider Chestertons brand.

Speaking at the conference, Mohamed Mussa, Executive Director at Chestertons Global, said “A 220 year heritage gives us a level of perspective and responsibility that few brands in our sector carry. Our focus now is to use that foundation to support our partners and strengthen our position across every market we operate in. Today’s discussions show the calibre of our network and the collective ambition that continues to drive Chestertons forward.”

Parikshat Chawla, Director and Head of Global Operations, added “Our network continues to evolve at pace and events like this give us the clarity and momentum to move together in the right direction. Each partner brings insight from their own market and those perspectives are invaluable. Today is about aligning our priorities, sharpening our approach and ensuring that every part of the network is equipped for the opportunities ahead.”

The conference forms part of Chestertons Global’s strategy to invest in partner development, enhance cross-market collaboration and support expansion into high-potential regions across EMEA, the Americas and Asia Pacific.

About Chestertons Global:

Chestertons Global is a network of leading international real estate companies. The firm sits within the wider Chestertons brand which was established in the UK in 1805. Chestertons Global is committed to its long-standing heritage of providing exceptional service to its clients across the globe. The firm has enjoyed a legacy of success and now has a strong global network in more than 20 countries. With a rich history of more than 200 years and a wealth of experience in global real estate, the business offers a comprehensive range of client services, from property sales and lettings to commercial services and investment advisory. In line with its founding principles, Chestertons Global actively supports charitable initiatives and community projects, reflecting its dedication to making a positive, long-term impact on the communities it serves through the Chestertons Foundation, a non-profit charitable organisation. https://www.chestertons.com/