Dubai – Following the success of its first facility in Sharjah, Chery UAE, in partnership with AW Rostamani, has expanded its presence with the grand opening of a new showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. This new space showcases the brand’s commitment to growth in the region, offering a premier experience with advanced automotive technology and luxury.

The handshake event commemorating the occasion, held on September 25, was attended by key figures from both Chery and AW Rostamani, including Zhang Guibing, President of Chery International; and Zaher Sabbagh, Director of Chery UAE, along with several distinguished guests. This opening marks a significant step in Chery UAE’s expansion strategy and reinforces its commitment to meeting the growing demand for its vehicles in the region.

Michel Ayat commented: “The opening of our second showroom reflects our ambition to continue building on the success we’ve achieved so far. Dubai is a key market for us, and we are confident that this new facility will help us better serve the public by granting them access to Chery’s range of innovative and eco-conscious vehicles in this very important part of the Gulf.”

Zaher Sabbagh added: “This new showroom symbolizes the growth of our partnership with AW Rostamani and our shared vision to deliver quality and excellence to our customers. We are excited about the future of Chery in the UAE, and this opening places us still at the promising beginning of a broader national expansion plan.”

The new showroom features Chery’s latest lineup, including its launch TIGGO models, allowing visitors a firsthand experience of the brand’s innovative technology, comfort, and design. The Dubai showroom is equipped to meet the needs of modern customers with a full-service facility, ensuring a seamless ownership journey for Chery drivers.

Chery UAE’s latest venture strengthens its footprint in the UAE, further cementing its reputation as an ambitious competitor in automotive innovation and customer satisfaction.

For more information about Chery UAE and its products, please visit www.cheryuae.com or contact 800-CHERY (800-24379).

-Ends-

About Chery

Since its establishment in 1997, Chery has adhered to technology-driven development, with its overarching vision of building an auto brand with international competitiveness and influence. Relying on the continuous pursuit of technological innovation, Chery has become the first Chinese passenger car company to export complete vehicles, CKD parts, engines, manufacturing technology and equipment to the global market.

Through implementing product, localization, and talent strategies, Chery now covers more than 80 countries and regions with over 13 million users, ranking first in exports of Chinese brand passenger cars for 21 consecutive years.

In 2023, Chery partnered with AWRostamani, a name synonymous with over 52 years of automotive excellence in the UAE. This partnership combines Chery’s global brand presence and commitment to green technological advancements with AWR’s legacy of customer satisfaction and market expertise. The aim is to enhance the UAE automotive landscape with Chery’s latest eco-conscious models, including the Tiggo series, Arrizo series, and eQ series. These models encompass mainstream power forms such as ICE, BEV, and Plug-In Hybrid. Chery’s brand core emphasizes “Green, Technology, Family, and Companionship.”

According to the 2023 Chinese Global Brand Builders Top 50, Chery is the best Chinese global brand builder in cars and 14th on the global list. For further information, please visit www.cheryuae.com or call Toll Free 800-CHERY (800-24379).