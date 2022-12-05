Dubai: Chefaa, a Cairo-based GPS-enabled pharmacy benefits platform, has partnered with MoEngage, an insights-led customer engagement platform, to drive engagement and enhance retention metrics.

The leading healthcare and pharmaceutical service brand helps chronic patients order, schedule, and refill recurring prescriptions nationwide with delivery under two hours by the online pharmacy. Founded in 2017 by Rasha Rady and Doaa Aref, the brand has an extensive network of partner pharmacies across Egypt fulfilling all pharmacy needs as well as cosmetics, baby care products, and many more.

The Chefaa app offers its customers the easiest user journey in Egypt, to order and have the medicine delivered by the nearest pharmacy as per GPS location. To enable soft engagement, the brand has been consistently doing various marketing activities, from organic branding to content marketing.

While this was the first phase, Chefaa wanted to go a step further and retain its audience in the second phase with deeper data-led engagement. This is where they partnered with MoEngage, an insights led customer engagement platform.

“We ran various marketing activities to spread awareness, and when we started building a bigger customer base, we wanted to retain them. This is where MoEngage as a platform has assisted us in, amongst many other highlights”, said Ahmed Ismail, Director of Digital Marketing at Chefaa.

Using MoEngage, Chefaa could communicate with its customer base through different channels of engagement and drive personalization. Moreover, with MoEngage, the brand was also able to enhance its retention metrics by 40-50%

“Chefaa is the leading GPS-enabled pharmacy benefits platform in the region, enabling urgent medical deliveries within an hour. And we are super excited to support them in their noble endeavor of being patient-centric by delivering a personalized customer experience through our insights led platform”, said Sweta Duseja, Director of Customer Success, Middle East and Africa at MoEngage.

Chefaa joins the growing list of 1200+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Landmark Group, Apparel Group, Airtel, Ola, Oyo, Mashreq Bank, and many more, that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

