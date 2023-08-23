Dubai, UAE – Checkout.com, the global payments solution provider, is proud to announce its partnership with Emirates Nature-WWF, the environmental charity established to drive positive change in the United Arab Emirates. The partnership will see Checkout.com process donations for the non-profit, which works in association with WWF, one of the world’s largest conservation organisations that is supported by over 5 million people globally.

Emirates Nature-WWF supports individuals and institutions to achieve science-based solutions to combat climate change and safeguard the seas, the land, and their associated biodiversity. Checkout.com is the official payment service provider for Emirates Nature-WWF. A major challenge that many non-profit organisations face is that a large proportion of donations given by institutions and individuals goes to acquirers and technology providers, instead of being used to improve and enhance the climate and wildlife. Checkout.com will process Emirates Nature-WWF’s donations at cost to ensure more of the donations reach where they are needed the most — to support Emirates Nature-WWF’s endeavours to build a society where people and nature thrive.

Mansour Al Ketbi, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Emirates Nature-WWF, said “For almost two decades, Emirates Nature–WWF has been a prominent partner in environmental conservation in the region, developing innovative solutions to protect communities, wildlife, and the places in which they live. Our partnership with Checkout.com, the region's leading payments service provider will fundamentally help us increase income, which we can use to build a sustainable future in the UAE and ensure the end consumer that their donations are directly contributing to the cause rather than being lost in transaction services.”

Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager MENA at Checkout.com, said “Checkout.com is a global company that is on a mission to enable businesses and their communities to thrive in the digital economy. Giving back to society and empowering organisations like Emirates Nature-WWF will help create a more sustainable world, where future generations can thrive, which is intrinsically linked to our core values. We are committed to building a sustainable and technology-enabled future for the UAE.”

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com is a global payments solution provider that helps businesses, and their communities thrive in the digital economy. Purpose-built with performance, scalability and speed in mind, our modular payments platform is ideal for enterprise businesses looking to seamlessly integrate better payment solutions. With a global team spread across 19 offices worldwide, we offer innovative solutions that flex to your needs, valuable insights that help you get smart about your payments’ performance, and expertise you can count on as you navigate the complexities of an ever-shifting world. Find out more at www.checkout.com.

About Emirates Nature WWF

Emirates Nature-WWF is an environmental NGO charity established to conserve the United Arab Emirates’ natural heritage and build a future where people and nature thrive. The organization was founded in 2001 by our Honorary Founder and President, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Governing Board of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, as a legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed’s vision for the United Arab Emirates.

For two decades, Emirates Nature-WWF has been a prominent and active partner in environmental conservation in the MENA region. We work in association with WWF, one of the world’s largest and most respected independent conservation organizations.

As a local conservation think-tank and pioneers of the “Leaders of Change” programme, the world’s first-ever digital membership platform for the environment – we empower, convene and mobilize civil society, government entities and businesses to support the UAE’s sustainability agenda and deliver transformative impact at scale for the benefit of people and planet alike.

Learn more about the “Leaders of Change” programme at www.leadersofchange.ae, or our various other projects at www.emiratesnaturewwf.ae.

