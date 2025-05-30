Ajman Bank has been recognised as one of the winners at the prestigious MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards 2025, held on 8 May at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Now in its fifth year, the awards celebrate excellence in banking innovation and digital transformation across the Middle East and Africa, attracting over 300 senior banking and fintech leaders.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said:

“We are honoured to receive this prestigious award. It is a testament to the strength of our transformation strategy and the dedication of our team. This recognition reflects our customers’ trust and our ongoing commitment to providing seamless, secure, and inclusive digital banking experiences. We remain focused on driving innovation in the UAE’s financial ecosystem through speed, service, and specialisation.”

Organised by MEA Finance Magazine, the awards are widely considered a benchmark for excellence in banking technology. Winners were selected by an expert panel based on criteria including innovation, strategic impact, and execution.

The award specifically recognises Ajman Bank’s achievement in “Best Cloud Implementation,” a milestone that has significantly enhanced the overall user experience by delivering faster, more seamless digital services. The adoption of cloud technologies has also opened new, dynamic channels of engagement with customers - redefining convenience, connectivity, and responsiveness in Islamic banking.

This accolade further cements Ajman Bank’s standing as a digitally agile Islamic bank. The bank’s achievements include the successful launch of digital-first services such as instant account opening, fully digital credit card issuance, and collaborations with global fintech and payment platforms. These efforts support the Bank’s strategic objectives around financial inclusion, sustainable growth, and the Ajman Vision 2030.

About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values ​​of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individuals, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest technology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.

Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate's economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for shareholders and customers alike.