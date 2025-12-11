Abu Dhabi, UAE — Global payments solution provider Checkout.com was named ‘Fintech of the Year 2025’ by the MENA Fintech Association (MFTA) at its annual award ceremony held during Abu Dhabi Finance Week, one of the largest financial events in the region.

This recognition marks a transformative year for the digital payments landscape in MENA, as Checkout.com deepened its impact across the region by helping businesses simplify complexity and navigate the region's intricate landscape of local payment methods, regulations, and compliance. Through its suite of products, Checkout.com’s helps enterprise merchants achieve greater payment control, higher acceptance rates, and frictionless customer experiences. Checkout.com's solutions have successfully delivered measurable outcomes for brands.

Between March and November 2025, the company's AI-powered optimisation engine, Intelligent Acceptance, had generated more than USD 10 billion in additional merchant revenue, demonstrating its role in unlocking growth at scale.

This award also recognizes Checkout.com’s leadership in advancing the entire digital payment sector. Earlier this year, the company announced its intention to introduce card-issuing capabilities in the UAE, a first-of-its-kind investment by a global digital payments provider designed to power the next wave of fintech advancement across the region.

Remo Giovanni-Abbondandolo, General Manager MENA at Checkout.com, said: "This is a proud moment for our entire team, our partners, and the merchants we support. As we close out the year, this recognition stands as a powerful testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to powering performance through payments across the region and beyond.”

“We remain focused on building scalable, high-performance payment infrastructure that continues to power performance through payments and fuels the region’s next chapter of economic growth, one transaction at a time," he added.

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually.

We help enterprise merchants boost acceptance rates, reduce processing costs, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver.

Headquartered in London and with 19 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands such as Alshaya Group, Botim, eBay, Dyson, Hunger Station, Instashop, Qlub, Majid Al Futtaim, Netflix, SHEIN, Sony and Tamara.

Checkout.com. Where the world checks out.

Press Contact:

cko.mena@webershandwick.com