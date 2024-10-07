Dubai, UAE – Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading cyber security platform provider of AI-powered, cloud delivered solutions, today announced its participation at GITEX 2024, reaffirming its commitment to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. At this year’s event, Check Point will showcase its innovative AI-driven cyber security solutions designed to address the evolving threat landscape, alongside key regional and global partners.

“We are excited to strengthen our presence in the GCC market by collaborating with strategic partners to bring cutting-edge, AI-powered security solutions that meet the unique challenges of businesses in this region,” said Ram Narayanan, Country Manager at Check Point Software Technologies, Middle East. “GITEX 2024 offers an ideal platform to demonstrate how our technology, combined with deep regional expertise, ensures organizations can stay ahead of cyber threats in today’s digital-first world.”

Check Point’s presence at GITEX will highlight how AI and cloud-powered solutions, including Infinity XDR/XPR and Infinity AI Copilot, are redefining security operations by automating threat detection and response across enterprises. Attendees will experience live demos showcasing the Infinity platform’s ability to seamlessly integrate security policies across networks, endpoints and cloud environments, drastically reducing response times and bolstering protection against multi-vector attacks.

In a series of launch sessions, Check Point will present Infinity XDR/XPR, a solution that leverages Infinity ThreatCloud AI to consolidate threat data and automate incident management. Additionally, the innovative Infinity AI Copilot, designed to enhance security operations using generative AI, will also be introduced. This revolutionary tool enhances threat analysis and response, empowering organizations with real-time protection against ever-evolving cyber threats.

For the first time at GITEX, Check Point will be joined by several key partners, including TechBridge Distribution MEA, Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) and regional resellers Engro Technologies and Cyberwise, underscoring its commitment to fostering strong partnerships in the GCC. These collaborations emphasize Check Point’s focus on delivering tailored cyber security solutions designed to meet the specific needs of businesses in the region.

“The collaborative strength we share with our partners allows us to offer businesses in the GCC comprehensive security solutions that can be customized to address local challenges,” added Ram Narayanan. “Our partner ecosystem is critical to ensuring that our solutions are implemented efficiently and effectively to help organizations mitigate risks and improve their overall security posture.”

Join Check Point at Booth B20, Hall 24, for an exclusive look at the latest innovations in AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security solutions. Experience live demonstrations, engage in interactive launch sessions and discover how Check Point and its partners are reshaping cyber security for the GCC region and beyond.

Follow Check Point via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

X: https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal



About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Platform Services for collaborative security operations and services.