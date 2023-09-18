Cairo:– Chapter Zero Egypt held its first awareness seminar entitled “What is Sustainable Growth and Climate Risk effect on Businesses” in Elsewedy Electric premises in Cairo, as part of its comprehensive awareness program to educate Business leaders on the opportunities and challenges of Climate change.

Eng. Ahmad Elsewedy, Chairman of Chapter Zero Egypt - President & CEO of Elsewedy Electric said that this is a step towards achieving the objectives of the Association to equip Egyptian companies with the knowledge required to keep pace with international developments and requirements to embed Climate Governance principles in Boardrooms and work towards instilling them in Board strategies. "We are thrilled to have hosted the inaugural seminar of Chapter Zero Egypt. This event provided an excellent platform for industry leaders and professionals to come together and explore the critical topics of sustainable growth and climate risks. It is crucial for businesses to understand the impact of climate change and adopt appropriate measures to ensure long-term sustainability."

The event brought together Board members and senior representatives from various companies to participate in a thought-provoking session on the topic of sustainable growth and the impact of climate risks on businesses conducted by Manal Hassan, Board Advisor to Chapter Zero Egypt and Chief Sustainability Officer, Elsewedy Electric, as she delved deep into the global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals framework.

Chapter Zero Egypt was introduced to the attendees by Ayman Salah – Founding Board Member of the Association & Chairman of LOBBY EGYPT Communication Advisory who welcomed the attendees and highlighted the objectives of the Association to contribute to economic sustainability and growth of the Egyptian private sector by utilizing the opportunities and mitigating the risks of the challenges posed by climate change through the pool of resources the Chapter and its network avail.

Hassan delved into climate governance initiatives, highlighting the urgent need to reduce global emissions and pave the way for a sustainable future. The attendees were provided with a comprehensive understanding of the strategies and practices necessary to effectively address climate risks in business operations and gained valuable insights into the significance of ESG factors and how they contribute to sustainable development in the face of climate change.

Chapter Zero Egypt is the first Chapter in Africa & the Middle East and is the 27th Chapter of the Climate Governance Initiative global network to promote the adoption of the Principles for Effective Climate Governance published by the World Economic Forum in 2019. Its launch is supported by the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development aiming to equip Board members with skills and knowledge to make addressing climate change a boardroom priority and provides a platform for dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration among business leaders to drive sustainable growth in the face of evolving environmental challenges.

The success of the launch seminar highlights Chapter Zero Egypt team's unwavering commitment towards driving awareness, fostering collaboration, and empowering businesses to embrace sustainable practices that mitigate climate risks and pave the way for a greener and more resilient future.

