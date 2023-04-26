Chalhoub Group has signed a partnership with ADOLFO DOMÍNGUEZ, the renowned Spanish fashion brand with a longstanding commitment to sustainability, to launch the brand in new markets in the Middle East and accelerate its global expansion. ADOLFO DOMÍNGUEZ is a brand that promotes a new consumption model that values quality and durability over disposable fashion and has launched several sustainability initiatives which support the curation of ethically made and environmentally friendly fashion. These include introducing vegan bags back in 2012, pioneering the use of sustainable and natural fabrics including linen and TENCEL™, increasing the use of recycled materials fivefold since 2021, and active involvement in trade bodies and initiatives including the Leather Working Group (LWG) and the Business Social Compliance Initiative (BSCI).

Grace Khoury Vice president of fashion accessories at Chalhoub Group said: “As a premium contemporary and avant-garde fashion brand, ADOLFO DOMÍNGUEZ’s aesthetic perfectly aligns with the diverse and discerning tastes of regional customers. We share many of the same values, including a commitment to ethical and sustainable practices. We are confident that this partnership will be the start of a successful journey, and we will work together to bring ADOLFO DOMÍNGUEZ’s unique and sustainable fashion offerings to our customers across the region while contributing to the brand’s growth and development in the Middle East.”

Anabel Rúa, Global Retail and E-commerce Director of ADOLFO DOMNGUEZ said: “After improving the positioning of our commercial network in Spain, we are now focusing on global markets to boost our growth. Having a strong and recognised partner such as Chalhoub Group is a great start to launch our growth in the Middle East, which is a major international market for sustainable luxury fashion.”

The ADOLFO DOMINGUEZ Group currently has 343 shops located in 19 countries around the world. Partnering with Chalhoub Group is set to support the signature fashion brand in growing its network of outlets in the Middle East more than fivefold; the brand currently operates one outlet in Kuwait and two in Qatar. The partnership will see ADOLFO DOMÍNGUEZ open 16 new stores over the next four years, starting with the opening of the brand’s first regional flagship store at Mall of Emirates, and new outlets at Dubai Hills Mall in Dubai, UAE and the Red Sea Mall in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. New stores will be launched as well in Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and other key geographies, providing greater access to ADOLFO DOMÍNGUEZ’s sustainable and elegant menswear, womenswear, and accessories collections.

In addition to brick-and-mortar stores, the partnership includes marketing the brand’s online store throughout the region and ensuring that customers can access ADOLFO DOMÍNGUEZ’s products anytime, anywhere.