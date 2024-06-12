By integrating this technology, the Group aims to enhance accessibility for hard-of-hearing customers, fostering inclusivity and equity within its retail spaces, and ensuring every customer feels valued and accommodated.

Cairo, Egypt: Chalhoub Group, in partnership with ImInclusive, a UAE-born certified disability inclusion social enterprise, reaffirms its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility by installing hearing induction loops in 31 stores across Egypt. This initiative covers 24 stores in Cairo and seven in Alexandria and is the first of its kind in Egypt. Pioneering this technology in the region reflects the Group’s dedication to providing a more inclusive and equitable shopping experience for all customers, including hard-of-hearing customers who use cochlear implants or hearing aids.

The new installations in Egypt complement the additional introduction of hearing induction loops across 300 retail stores in Chalhoub Group's portfolio, spanning the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Installed at customer interaction points and identifiable by international blue signage, hearing loops represent a fundamental accessibility feature that allows individuals with hearing aids to receive clear, direct sound, significantly enhancing their ability to engage and communicate while navigating the stores. By integrating this technology, Chalhoub Group aims to ensure every customer feels valued and accommodated, fostering a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere within its retail spaces.

Damian Brown – Vice President of Talent Acquisition at Chalhoub Group said: “Aligned with our broader commitment and ongoing endeavours in corporate social responsibility and accessibility, we are setting a new benchmark for retail accessibility and inclusivity across the region. By embracing such initiatives, the Group is not just meeting standards, but setting them. We seek to lead by example, inspiring others in the industry to prioritise accessibility measures and hope that our stakeholders share pride and confidence in their commitment to positively impacting the community.”

Hanan Darwish, Managing Director – Egypt at Chalhoub Group said: “Being the first retailer to install hearing induction loops in our stores across Egypt is a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating an equitable shopping experience for every customer. We encourage everyone to cultivate environments where all can shop with ease and joy.”

Chalhoub Group looks forward to welcoming all customers and providing them with an improved and inclusive shopping experience at its stores in Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. The Group plans to implement further accessibility adjustments across various aspects of operations to ensure an even more inclusive environment for all.

ABOUT CHALHOUB GROUP

INSPIRE | EXHILARATE | DELIGHT

For over six decades, Chalhoub Group has been a partner and creator of luxury experiences in the Middle East. The Group, in its endeavour to excel as a hybrid retailer, has reinforced its distribution and marketing services with a portfolio of eight owned brands and over 300 international brands in the luxury, beauty, fashion, and art de vivre categories. More recently, the Group expanded its expertise into new categories of luxury watches, jewellery, and eyewear.

Every step at Chalhoub Group is taken with the customer at heart. Be it constantly reinventing itself or focusing on innovation to provide luxury experiences at over 750+ experiential retail stores, online and through mobile apps, each touch point leads to delighting the customer.

Today, Chalhoub Group stands for 16,000 skilled and talented professionals across eight countries, whose cohesive efforts have resulted in the Group being certified as a Great Place to Work® in several countries.

To keep the innovation journey going, the Group has set up “The Greenhouse”, which is not just an innovation hub, but also an incubator space and accelerator for start-ups and small businesses in the region and internationally. This is just one of the several initiatives taken by the Group to reinvent itself, catalysed by forward thinking and future proofing. The Group has also been embedding sustainability at the core of its business strategy with a clear commitment towards people, partners and the planet, and by being a member of the United Nations Global Compact Community and signatory of the Women's Empowerment Principles.

ABOUT IMINCLUSIVE

Founded by social entrepreneur Hafsa Qadeer, ImInclusive began as a workplace inclusion community initiative that evolved into UAE’s 1st certified social enterprise connecting people with disabilities (People of Determination) to inclusive employers across MENA. ImInclusive provides action-focused training, tools, and resources to a large network of employers that are committed to the journey of disability inclusion. Incubated with Ma’an Abu Dhabi, Authority of Social Contribution, in 2019, ImInclusive is co-created with Ahmed Qadeer, who is a talented person with disability, living with spina bifida. Today, ImInclusive is a multi-award-winning enterprise recognized by the United Nations, Etisalat E&, Accenture Middle East, Standard Chartered, C3 Companies Creating Change, TiE Dubai, Visa’s She’s Next Competition and more.

Learn more about Iminclusive at www.iminclusive.com or via social media: @iminclusive