Dubai, United Arab Emirates – While supporting the UAE and other GCC countries as they look to leverage blockchain technology to establish a safe, secure, and transparent digital ecosystem, Chainalysis, the blockchain data platform, today announced its plans to participate at the 2022 edition of the Future Blockchain Summit (stand Z4-L67), taking place in Dubai from Oct 10-14.

Through a series of panel and keynote discussions as well as several ‘Lightning Talks’, Chainalysis will use the event to raise awareness and educate attendees on some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities that cryptocurrencies, DeFi and other Web3 technologies hold for the region.

“As our co-founder Jonathan Levin rightly pointed out during his visit to the region earlier this year, the UAE has the opportunity to be a model for other nations when it comes to establishing a crypto hub. Since this is still a fairly nascent space, the realisation of this ambition will require a major focus on regulation, built on a deep understanding of the underlying blockchain technology,” said Bas Lemmens, General Manager International, Chainalysis. “Given the work we are doing with governments across the globe, over the course of the five days at GITEX Global and the Future Blockchain Summit, we will focus on educating all stakeholders — from government entities and private sector organisations, to everyday consumers — on the fundamentals of blockchain technology.”

The company will participate in two key panel discussions hosted by the organisers of the Future Blockchain Summit, which will take place on the side-lines of GITEX Global. These are:

Panel Discussion on Evolution of Virtual Asset Regulations featuring Amardeep Thandi, Director, Crypto Regulatory and Compliance Lead EMEA, Chainalysis

Monday, 10 October, 12:15pm on the Exchange Stage

Presentation on Web3 Promises and Risks by Diederik van Wersch - Director, Mid-Market EMEA, Chainalysis and Shailendra Sadh - Advisory Solutions Architect, Chainalysis

Wednesday, 12 October, 1:00pm on the Block Stage

Chainalysis will also host the following sessions at its own stand located in Zabeel Hall (Z4-L67):

Sneak peek into Cryptocurrency Transaction Tracing at Scale by Shailendra Sadh, Advisory Solutions Architect, Chainalysis

Tuesday, 11 October, 1:00pm

Compliance 101 for Financial Services and Crypto Natives by Amardeep Thandi, Director, Crypto Regulatory and Compliance Lead EMEA, Chainalysis

Wednesday, 12 October, 2:00pm

Web 3 - Promises and Pitfalls by Diederik van Wersch - Director, Mid-Market EMEA, Chainalysis

Thursday, 13 October, 1:00pm

Visitors to the Chainalysis stand will get a first-in-region opportunity to experience live demos of Chainalysis Storyline, its Web3-native blockchain analysis tool, designed to visualise smart contract transactions, including DeFi and NFTs. With funds stolen from DeFi protocols accounting for 96% of the $2.28 billion worth of cryptocurrency stolen in security breaches and code exploits so far this year, Chainalysis Storyline solves a pressing need, and paves the way for building consumer confidence and trust in the underlying technology. With this solution, regulators and law enforcement agencies can get a holistic view of the movements of funds as they are transacted across blockchains, and pinpoint transactions and funds that matter the most to them.

“Backed by strong government support, the region has arguably one of the most dynamic and fast-growing crypto economies, globally. Whether it be via our recent MoU with the UAE government to train public sector employees, or by providing our technology to private sector entities looking to build crypto hubs, we are committed to offering tools that can help shape the digital future of the region. We are excited about the opportunity to showcase our expertise and technology at GITEX Global and the Future Blockchain Summit, and look forward to furthering our relationships with key regional stakeholders,” concluded Lemmens.

