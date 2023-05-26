CAIRO/PRNewswire/ -- Leading multi-asset brokerage CFI Financial Group continues its international expansion strategy with the official launch of its newest global entity, CFI Egypt, which launched this week after months of careful planning and preparation.

The move brings CFI's mastery and expertise as a world-renowned online trading provider to the vastly expanding country of Egypt, where the demand for financial market access is rapidly on the rise.

CFI Egypt brings investors in the region access to 200+ EGX-listed stocks including Commercial International Bank, QNB ALAHLI, Telecom Egypt, and much more, all with highly competitive trading conditions and ultra-low trading fees.

Following the official launch of CFI Egypt, Co-Founder and Managing Director of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour, commented the following:

"CFI's leading position in MENA is very strategic for us, and the launch of CFI Egypt aims to solidify our position even further. The Egyptian market is a major one in the region, and we look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead for Egyptian investors wanting to access the markets and invest.

I would like to thank the regulators and all the local authorities who assisted us to start our operations here smoothly, as well as our CFI Egypt team in whom I have full confidence to secure a leading position in Egypt. My message to them is to preserve and grow the positive reputation that CFI is known for, for over 25 years, to enable them to achieve that."

CFI Egypt is regulated by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), ensuring its dedication to upholding the region's strict regulatory framework and client safety measures. This comes as CFI's ninth license, adding to its other regulations in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Lebanon. In addition, CFI Egypt is also heavily regulated in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, Mauritius, Seychelles and Vanuatu.

CEO of CFI Egypt, Sameh El Azab, also commented: "We are excited to bring our expertise as a global trading provider to the Egyptian market. The Group is always pushing towards more and better, and we aim to bring our clients in the region a seamless trading experience with better access and highly competitive conditions."

The launch commenced with an inaugural event held at CFI Egypt's main office in Cairo, hosted by Mr. Hisham. To commemorate the launch, CFI hosted an incredible ceremony and celebration later that evening at the St Regis Hotel, where industry experts, regulators and other distinguished guests came together to celebrate the official launch.

The event showcased CFI's commitment to fostering strong relationships within the industry, and marked the beginning of an exciting and promising journey towards redefining the trading and investing experience in Egypt.

About CFI Financial Group

CFI Financial Group is an award-winning trading provider with 25+ years of experience and operating through different entities worldwide, including London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai, Port Louis, and others. CFI offers highly competitive trading conditions with spreads from zero pips, zero commissions, fast execution, and no minimum deposit across 23+ global markets, including stocks, forex, commodities, indices, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.

In addition, the Group is renowned for its top-notch client support, daily technical reports, free webinars, and dedicated account managers, ensuring a best-in-class trading experience for its clients in more than 100+ countries.

