Dubai, United Arab Emirates, – CFI Financial Group, a leading global provider of online trading services, is thrilled to announce its Associate Partnership as the Official Online Trading Partner of MI Cape Town, one of the most prestigious teams in world cricket. This collaboration marks another milestone in CFI's strategic expansion following a year of remarkable achievements, including surpassing $1 trillion in trading volumes and launching operations in South Africa.

This sponsorship underscores CFI’s commitment to expanding its global footprint and engaging with diverse audiences through cricket, the second most-watched sport globally with over 2.5 billion fans. The collaboration includes CFI’s logo featured on the right chest of MI Cape Town’s jersey, in-stadia branding and opportunities to deliver unique client experiences, including exclusive promotional content and meet-and-greet events with MI Cape Town’s star players.

“Our sponsorship of MI Cape Town as the Official Online Trading Partner represents a significant step in CFI’s strategic growth journey,” said Hisham Mansour, Co-Founder and Managing Director at CFI. “Following the launch of our South African operations, this collaboration not only strengthens our presence but also aligns us with the excellence and star power of a global cricket brand. MI Cape Town’s popularity extends beyond South Africa, offering valuable visibility to fans both locally and globally.”

MI Cape Town operates under the umbrella of MI Global, a global cricketing force, with five T20 teams spanning three continents, four countries including both men and women with teams in franchise T20 cricket in India, South Africa, UAE and USA. MI Global’s reputation for excellence and innovation mirrors CFI’s values, making this sponsorship a natural fit.

“This collaboration is an incredible opportunity to build on CFI’s successes over the past year,” said Ziad Melhem, Chief Marketing Officer at CFI. “Cricket’s unparalleled reach and MI Cape Town’s status as a global brand allow us to amplify our visibility not just to fans in South Africa but also in influential markets like the UAE and beyond. By engaging with a passionate fanbase, we aim to enhance brand awareness and reaffirm our commitment to superior trading experiences globally.”

Cape Town, a hub for commerce, tourism and sports, provides the ideal backdrop for this sponsorship. MI Cape Town’s roster, featuring global cricket icons such as Kagiso Rabada, Ben Stokes and Rashid Khan, among other international players, ensures that CFI will receive international exposure, connecting with millions of cricket fans in South Africa and across borders.

About CFI:

CFI Financial Group is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience, boasting the highest number of regulated entities and regional offices, including key locations such as London, Dubai, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo. Specializing in online trading services across equities, currencies, and commodities, CFI offers highly competitive trading conditions, including zero-pip spreads and no commission fees. The company is a pioneer in AI-driven trading tools and applications. The group supports elite sports through partnerships with organizations like AC Milan and FIBA WASL. It proudly names Seven-Time Formula One™ World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton as their Global Brand Ambassador, reflecting a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. The group is also partnered with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), demonstrating its commitment to promoting local culture and fostering community engagement. The group actively participates in various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the communities where it operates.