The CFC– Evergrow consortium signed a memorandum of understanding with the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) and Chris Hani Development Agency (CHDA) to implement a partnership in the field of Agrologistics services and input supply in the country of South Africa.

Mr. Sameh Banani, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the CFC Group for Chemicals, and Mr. Mohammed Mohammed El Kheshin, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Evergrow Group for Specialized Fertilizers, signed the memorandum of understanding on behalf of the CFC – Evergrow consortium. Representing the South African side, Mr. Ayanda Wakaba, CEO of the ECDC, and Mr. Abongile Hala, CEO of CHDA, also signed the agreement.

This took place during the visit of the South African delegation to Egypt, headed by Mr. Mlungisi Mvoko, Executive Council Member responsible for Economic Development in the Eastern Cape Province. The delegation included officials from ECDC and CHDA. The delegation also toured the Evergrow Industrial Complex in Sadat City.

Following the signing of the MOU, Mr. Sameh Banani stated, “This strategic alliance aims to achieve a common goal of promoting the agricultural sector by providing technical expertise, high-quality fertilizers, and chemical products to support our counterparts in South Africa, leveraging all resources and capabilities to address challenges and seize opportunities in the fertilizer industry.” He added, “By pooling our resources, expertise, and innovative solutions, we aspire to enhance comprehensive economic development and prosperity in the Eastern Cape region, alongside meeting the needs of our counterparts in South Africa.”

It is worth mentioning that this visit was arranged following prior arrangements between Engineer Mohammed El Kheshin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Evergrow Group, and Mr. Tseki Mashimbyi, the Ambassador of South Africa in Egypt. This came after the visit of Mr. Oscar Mabuyane, the Premier of the Eastern Cape Province, to Egypt, under the auspices of his excellency President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and President Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa.

To further continue and expand the productive cooperation between the parties, a delegation from the CFC Group visited South Africa in February 2024, upon the invitation of the Eastern Cape Development Corporation.

The meeting witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding to explore the manufacturing of various types of fertilizers, their warehousing, and transportation through advanced Agrologistics services to facilitate input supply. Additionally, there was a collaboration with the Komani Industrial Park for warehousing. Mr. Sameh Banani, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the CFC Group, and Mr. Ayanda Wakaba, CEO of the Eastern Cape Development Corporation, signed the agreement.

Mr. Banani commented on the signing, emphasizing the necessity of planning for joint investment between the parties in establishing a fertilizer manufacturing and blending plant, supported by necessary Agrologistics infrastructure, including warehousing facilities within the Komani Industrial Park. He emphasized the commitment of all parties to the objectives outlined in the MOU and highlights the collaborative efforts required for the successful execution of the proposed initiatives.

-Ends-