Dubai: CEQUENS is thrilled to announce that it has been ranked with Tier One status in ROCCO's A2P SMS Market Impact Reports 2023 MNO & Enterprise editions.

The Market Impact Report provides analysis of the main factors impacting the A2P SMS market, in addition to data on revenues, challenges, and insight on best practices to maneuver the A2P messaging ecosystem efficiently and effectively. The report also features interviews with enterprises and A2P SMS vendors and underscores the fact that that despite other emerging communication technologies, A2P SMS continues to play an integral role in the messaging industry.

Reaching Tier One status in the report is a laudable achievement, as it is based entirely on feedback from MNOs and enterprises around the world.

About CEQUENS:

CEQUENS is a multi-award-winning omnichannel communication solutions provider. We are on a mission to simplify customer engagement through our innovation-focused solutions engineered for customer-first organizations.

We support businesses with communication APIs, multichannel applications and connectivity solutions such as SMS, WhatsApp Business, voice, and multifactor authentication. We maintain a powerful SMS profile built on many years of market leadership in A2P SMS systems, as well as on an extensive network of MNOs, OTTs, and enterprises. Our product suite aims to solve our customers’ unique problems and cultivate deeper human connections between businesses and individuals in every market we play.

With 6 office locations and 128+ direct network connections, CEQUENS empowers more than 1000 businesses in over 107 countries with faster, better, and stronger communication fine-tuned to their industries. Our platform boasts a 99.96% uptime and is built on industry-leading security standards.

CEQUENS is an ISO-certified and a PCI DSS compliant company. It is also recognized as a Meta Business Partner as well as a value-added service provider for Microsoft Teams Phone and WhatsApp Business. Our vision is to become the most compelling partner for developers, startups, and enterprises looking for simple and meaningful ways to connect.

The company is headed by CEO Karim Khorshed and Chief Research & Innovation Officer Ahmed Shabrawy.

The Most Promising Businesswomen Leaders of the Future, CIO Times, 2023

The Most Successful Business Leaders to Watch, The Enterprise World, 2023

Innovative Technology Marketing Personality of the Year, Women in Tech Awards, 2023

CIO of the Year Award, Tahawultech, 2023

Outstanding Leadership Award, Internet 2.0, 2022

Best Communications Platform – MENA, International Business Magazine, 2022

Most Influential Person, ROCCO IOO Report, 2022

Best Communications Solutions Provider of the Year, Tahawultech.com Future Enterprise Awards, 2022

Best Communications Platform – Egypt, Business Tabloid Magazine, 2022

Most Innovative Communication Platform, International Finance Magazine Technology Awards, 2020

Excellence in Messaging Partner, FINSEC Awards, 2018

GSMA Associate Member

ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018 Certified

PCI DSS Compliant

Endeavour Entrepreneur

About ROCCO:

Established in 2012, ROCCO is a catalyst for innovation with a slew of activities that aim to bolster the telecoms sector. The group also creates multiple types of reports on Roaming, Messaging, and Fraud and Security in addition to delivering on-demand training and strategic consulting which together provide a rich foundation on which to wage strategic excellence.