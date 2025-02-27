Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (“CBB”) received a high-level business delegation from France as part of a two-day visit organised by French Business Confederation “MEDEF International”, the first network for entrepreneurs in France.

HE Khalid Humaidan, CBB Governor, welcomed the delegation and praised the confederation’s role in supporting economic and investment relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the French Republic. HE Humaidan also discussed CBB’s priorities for the coming period and opportunities for cooperation in the financial services sector, being one of the priority sectors in the Kingdom.

The delegation, which was headed by Mr. Frédéric Sanchez Chairman of MEDEF International, discussed the confederation’s objectives and roles in addition to discussed topics of common interest.