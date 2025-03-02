Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (“CBB”) has granted “Mena Industrial Bank B.S.C. (c)” a Conventional Wholesale Bank license to operate in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Abdulla Haji, Director of Licensing Directorate at CBB, said “We are pleased to announce the issuance of a license to a new wholesale bank in Bahrain. This reflects the Kingdom’s continued appeal as a regional and international financial hub in attracting direct investments in the financial services sector. It also reflects CBB’s commitment to maintain a robust and progressive financial regulatory framework that supports economic growth, financial stability, and innovation”.

The Bank will provide wholesale banking and trade finance solutions to corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals, locally and regionally.